Records
Lindale: 5-3, 3-2 in 9-5A, DII
Pine Tree: 5-3, 4-1
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Pirate Stadium, Longview
Where to listen: YouTube Radio/Pine Tree Pirates
Coaches
Lindale: Chris Cochran (3rd year, 16-14)
Pine Tree: Kerry Lane (4th year, 16-23)
Last week: Lindale 41, Mount Pleasant 28; Whitehouse 50, Pine Tree 36
Up next: Lindale at Jacksonville; Pine Tree at Marshall
Players to watch
Pine Tree: QB DJ Freeman (100 of 183 passing, 1,700 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INT; 97 carries, 950 yards, 14 TDs) … WR Gabe Adams (41 receptions, 923 yards, 8 TDs) … RB Tyler Sheffield (134 carries, 897 yards, 10 TDs) … WR JJ Sparkman (24 receptions, 402 yards, 5 TDs) … OL Jadarlon Key … LB Colton Munoz (30 tackles) … LB Ryan Levingston (48 tackles) … DB Keith Wright (49 tackles, 1 INT)
Lindale: QB Brayson Campbell (55 of 108 passing, 640 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INT; 61 carries, 345 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Jordan Jenkins (161 carries, 823 yards, 14 TDs) ... WR Conner Boyette (41 receptions, 522 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Dylan Worrell (30 receptions, 400 yards, 5 TDs) ... DE Jaymond Jackson ... FS Airik Williams ... LB Jaret Allen
Did you know: Fans will be treated to District 9-5A’s top three rushers tonight. Pine Tree QB D.J. Freeman moved to the head of the class in rushing and now leads the league in both passing and rushing. Freeman is a real treat to watch work his magic. Arguably the most explosive player in the league, Freeman’s success is directly tied to that of the Pirates’. Freeman will likely go over 1,000 yards on the ground tonight and already is pushing 2,000 yards through the air. He threw just his second pick in 183 attempts last week in a disappointing loss to Whitehouse. Joining Freeman in the backfield is Tyler Sheffield, who sits second in yards gained just 53 yards shy of Freeman, He, too, could crack a grand this evening. Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins can not be discounted. The junior halfback is a grinder with a 5.1 average yards per carry. He leads the Eagles with 14 TDs. Speaking of going over 1,000 yards, PT senior wideout Gabe Adams sits just 77 yards off the milestone. That can be one reception for the big-play pass-catcher.
Twitter-sized preview: Tonight’s game centers on playoff positioning. Pine Tree has secured a playoff spot and Lindale would have to have a total collapse to miss postseason. The Pirates had potential bi-district home-field advantage severely compromised with last week’s loss to Whitehouse. There are a couple scenarios where home field could be regained, but it’s a long shot at best.
George Whitley