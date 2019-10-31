Records
Spring Hill: 4-4, 1-1 in 6-4A, DII
Pleasant Grove: 8-1, 3-0
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Hawk Stadium, Texarkana
Coaches
Spring Hill: Jonny Louvier
Pleasant Grove: Josh Gibson
Last week: Spring Hill was open; Pleasant Grove 45, Liberty-Eylau 6
Up next: Pittsburg at Spring Hill; PG is open
Players to watch
Spring Hill: RB Michael Marrs (91 carries, 416 yards, 3 TD) … RB Davaunte Powers (56 carries, 269 yards, 8 TD) … QB Gage White (116 of 191, 2,130 yards, 21 TDs, 8 interceptions; 31 carries, 111 yards) … Jay Rockwell (40 carries, 788 yards, 9 TD) … Zach Henry (20 catches, 410 yards, 6 TD; 24 tackles) … T.J. Jones (27 catches, 510 yards, 4 TD) … Eric Morrow (18 catches, 173 yards, 1 TD) … Vencent Rockwell (44 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 PBU, one interception, 2 blocked kicks, 15 QB pressures) … Casey Mudoh (3 sacks) … Logan Hutchins (3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) … Christian Garcia (46 tacles) … Curtis Crowe (4 interceptions) … Donovon Tennison (39 tackles)
Pleasant Grove: QB Ben Harmon (50 of 99, 1,105 yards, 17 TD, 1 interception; 67 carries, 385 yards, 5 TD) … Bruce Garrett (125 carries, 992 yards, 11 TD) … Logan Johnson (60 carries, 524 yards, 5 TD) … Sergio Rodriguez (20 catches, 578 yards, 9 TD) … Torey Phillips (63 tackles) … Nick Martin (66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14.5 TFL) … Landon Jackson (63 tackles, 23 TFL, 13 sacks) … Marcus Burris (25 QB pressures, 6 sacks)
Did you know: Pleasant Grove has won five in a row against Spring Hill by an average of 30 points … Spring Hill’s last win against the Hawks came in 2013, a 24-6 decision … The teams have met once in the playoffs, with Pleasant Grove earning a 43-21 win in the 2006 Class 3A Division II bi-district playoffs … Spring Hill’s four losses this season have been by an average of 9.3 points. The Panthers’ four wins this season have been by an average of 32.2 points
Twitter-sized preview: Pleasant Grove is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division II for a reason, but Spring Hill is out to prove it has made major strides under first-year head coach Louvier. If the Panthers can keep Jackson, Martin and Burris out of the backfield and out of White’s face, Spring Hill has a chance to pull off a major upset.
Jack Stallard