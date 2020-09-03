Terrell (1-0) vs. Kilgore (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore, Texas
Keep an eye on
Terrell: QB Kanya Nix (6 of 9 passing, 165 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Shabrun Booker (8 carries, 68 yards) … RB Jonathan Maxie (5 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD) … RB Gaylon Cobbs (4 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD)
Kilgore: QB Dalton McElyea (15 of 27 passing, 115 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT) … RB Trey Epps (13 carries, 48 yards) … WR Jermaine Roney (4 receptions, 47 yards)
Quick hits: Kilgore hopes to get off to a better start than it did last week against top-ranked and defending Class 4A DII state champion Carthage. The Bulldogs were limited to 27 yards rushing and a 1.2 average. Terrell, bu contrast, opened with a resounding 59-0 whitewash of Wills Point in its season lidlifter.
Up next: Chapel Hill at Terrell; Kilgore at Alvardao
No. 5 Gilmer (1-0) vs. Henderson (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, Henderson, Texas
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: WR Mason Hurt (5 receptions, 108 yards) … QB Brandon Tennison (16 of 21 passing, 340 yards, 3 TDs; 12 carries, 101 yards, 2 TD) … WR Marshae Spraglin (3 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD)
Henderson: WR Devin Phillips (1 receiving TD) … QB Donovan Davis (85 yards passing, 1 rushing TD ) … RB D’Cameron Walker (99 yards, rushing) … DE Dallas Alexander (1 fumble recovery)
Quick hits: The Gilmer Buckeyes got a top-notch performance from junior signal-caller Brandon Tennison in a 55-41 season-opening win over the Gladewater Bears. The Henderson Lions must account for Tennison at all times after he piled up 441 yards in total offense with five TDs. Former Buckeye QB Mason Hurt transitioned nicely yo wide out and hauled in 108 yards on five receptions.
Up next: Gilmer at Atlanta; Henderson at Kaufman
Mount Vernon (1-0) vs. Pittsburg (0-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
Mount Vernon: RB Clifton Holloman … QB Brock Nellor … WR Cayden Coffman … DE Boston Morris … DB Blaine Crouse
Pittsburg: QB Jaxson Ramsey (13 of 33 passing, 110 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT) … RB KJ Williams (22 carries, 109 yards, 1 TD) … WR Rickey Duffey (8 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Ty Price (13 tackles)
Quick hits: The Mount Vernon Tigers proved quick starters last week in their 53-14 hammering of the Hooks Hornets. The Tigers cruised to a 24-0 lead after 12 minutes of the young season and held a commanding 39-0 advantage at the break. Pittsburg, meanwhile, was locked in a good old fashioned nailbiter against Jefferson. The Pirates eventually succumbed in a 28-22 thriller.
Up next: Paul Pewitt at Mount Vernon; Pittsburg at Tatum
Tatum (1-0) vs. No. 3 Daingerfield (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium, Daingerfield, Texas
Keep an eye on
Tatum: QB Kendric Malone (17 of 33, 293 yards, 1 TD; 19 carries, 109 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Tylin Hollins (15 carries, 74 yards, 3 TDs) … RB Decartiyay Allison (14 carries, 65 yards, 2 TDs) ...WR Kendall Williams (5 receptions, 114 yards)
Daingerfield: QB Zaylon Jeter … WR T.J. Williams … WR Martez Allen ... … LB Dee Lewis ... DL Jakelyn Hayes … DL Laquinelin Searcy
Quick hits: It was a night of offensive fireworks for the Tatum Eagles in their wild and crazy 63-62 win over the Center Roughriders last week. Eagle QB Kendric Malone was a one-man wrecking crew with 402 yards total offense and 4 TDs. This should be a showcase for top East Texas signal-callers as Daingerfield’s talented Zaylon Jeter led his Tigers to a hard-fought 16-6 season-opening win over the Atlanta Rabbits.
Up next: Pittsburg at Tatum; Daingerfield at Sabine
West Rusk (0-0) vs. Sabine (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., James Bamburg Stadium, Liberty City, Texas
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: OL Alvo Cortez … RB Jamal Ford … QB Adon Mata … DT Keldon Johnson … LB Jimmie Harper … LB Jeremiah Edwards
Sabine: QB Jace Burns (8 of 21 passing, 57 yards; 23 carries, 153 yards, 1 TD) … RB Dylan Branham (12 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD) … DE Asher Foster (8 tackles, 2 sacks)
Quick hits: Picking up right where they left off in 2019, the Sabine Cardinals scored a 17-14 win over the Spring Hill Panthers. Jace Burns made the most of his varsity debut at quarterback. Burns totaled 210 yards in offense with a touchdown. This will be the season opener for the West Rusk Raiders and second-year boss Nick Harrison.
Up next: West Rusk at Mineola; Daingerfield at Sabine
Center (0-1) vs. Jefferson (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., W.F. Lockett Stadium, Jefferson, Texas
Keep an eye on
Center: QB Jake Hanson (13 of 27 passing, 224 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Keamodre Horace (11 carries, 217 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Makel Johnson (6 receptions, 132 yards, 2 TDs) … MLB Jake Liker (13 tackles)
Jefferson: QB Josh Thomas (16 of 29 passing, 181 yards, 2 TDs; 14 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD) … RB Malik Brasher (17 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD) … WR Christan Shepard (5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Dameon Warren (11 tackles)
Quick hits: Offensive fireworks should be expected in this one. The Jefferson Bulldogs are fresh off a tough battle against the Pittsburg Pirates as QB Josh Thomas totaled 328 yards in offense with 3 TDs in a 28-22 win. The Center Roughriders dropped a heartbreaking 63-62 verdict to the Tatum Eagles. Roughrider halfback Keamodre Horace had a career-night in a losing cause with 217 yards on the ground and 5 TDs.
Up next: Gladewater at Center; Liberty-Eylau at Jefferson
Elysian Fields (1-0) vs. Joaquin (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Ram Stadium, Joaquin, Texas
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (4 of 8 passing, 82 yards, 2 INT; 8 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD) … RB Trell Devers (16 carries, 73 yards, 1 TD) … WR/ILB Jackson Illingworth (3 receptions, 64 yards; 23 tackles) …
Joaquin: RB Andre Brown (8 carries, 64 yards) … RB Gauge Jordan (5 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD) … CB Cole Bragg (10 tackles)
Quick hits: It was a good start for both Elysian Fields and Joaquin in 2020 last week with victories. The Yellow Jackets rolled to a 34-20 decision over the Harmony Eagles, while the Rams hammered out a tough 8-6 verdict in their opener. Joaquin must account for EF’s talented Jackson Illingworth on both sides of the leather. Illingworth hauled in 64 yards receiving and totaled 23 stops on defense last week in the Jackets’ triumph.
Up next: Winona at Elysian Fields; Joaquin at Groveton
No. 5 San Augustine (0-0) vs. Waskom (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Waskom, Texas
Keep an eye on
San Augustine: QB Tycorian Porter … WR Gabe Hoffman … RB Criston Simmons … MLB Donta Barnes … DB DeGavin Hale
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (4 of 4 passing, 103 yards, 3 TDs; 7 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (6 carries, 82 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Kye Willet (1 reception, 47 yards, 1 TD … WR Paxton Keeling (1 reception, 38 yards, 1 TD)
Quick hits: Waskom had little difficulty disposing of the Garrison Bulldogs in a 47-6 rout. Things get a little tougher this week as the state-ranked San Augustine Wolves bring their pack to town. The Wolves did not play last week and could be on the prowl. Wildcat QB Cole Watson was a cool four of four passing for 103 yards and 3 TDs in the win over Garrison.
Up next: San Augustine at Elkhart; Waskom at Shelbyville
Redwater (0-1) vs. New Diana (0-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Eagle Stadium, Diana, Texas
Keep an eye on
Redwater: QB Preston Davis (1 TD passing) … WR Kaden Bowen (1 TD receiving) … RB Malcom Brown (1 TD rushing)
New Diana: ATH Darren Manes … LB Carson Willeford … LB Landon Chapman … ATH Elliot Foreman
Quick hits: The Clark Harrell era at New Diana got off to a rocky start last week with resounding 42-7 setback against New Boston. The Eagles hope for more favorable results tonight against the Redwater Dragons, which suffered a 21-18 loss to Ore City in their opener.
Up next: Edgewood at Redwater; New Diana at Harmony
Harleton (0-0) vs. Beckville (0-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., R.C. Beauchamp Stadium, Beckville, Texas
Keep an eye on
Harleton: RB Cole Ring … QB Grayson Handlin … DE Taber Childs … LB Van Ring
Beckville: QB Ryan Harris (5 of 11 passing, 64 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT; 14 carries, 73 yards) … RB Milo Morrison (14 carries, 74 yards) … WR Jokoby Williams (5 receptions, 64 yards, 1 TD)
Quick hits: A narrow two-point loss against Joaquin has the Beckville Bearcats ready to make amends this week against the Harleton Wildcats. This one could very well go down to the wire. The Wildcats saw their season opener with White Oak cancelled. You can bet second-year Harleton head honcho Kyle Little will have his crew ready to roll.
Up next: Rivercrest at Harleton; Maud at Beckville
Union Grove (0-1) vs. Queen City (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Smith-Wall Stadium, Queen City, Texas
Keep an eye on
Union Grove: QB Chase Mead (4 of 7 passing, 51 yards; 12 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD) … RB Matthew Bower (12 carries, 125 yards) … WR Grayson Barnett (2 receptions, 33 yards)
Queen City: WR T’angelo Neal … RB Jeremiah Drayton … DL Justin Lance
Quick hits: Still smarting from a 53-16 whipping at the hands of Chisum, the Union Grove Lions look to regroup and rebound against the undefeated Queen City Bulldogs. Queen City snapped a 27-game losing streak that dated all the way back to the 2017 season. The Bulldogs scored a 14-0 shutout of the Linden-Kildare Tigers. The Lions are hoping for another solid showing from Chase Mead and Matthew Bower. The duo totaled 257 yards on the ground in a losing effort.
Up next: Alba-Golden at Union Grove; Queen City at Quitman
Carlisle (0-1) vs. Troup (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Troup, Texas
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon … RB Jamion Turner … DB Aaron Gallegos … DT Jaden Jordan
Troup: WR Bradon Vess … RB Kevin Padia … DT Nate Picket … S Charles Boyd
Quick hits: The Carlisle Indians were surprised in their lidlifter last week by Palestine Westwood in a 40-21 stunner, while the Troup Tigers also scored a somewhat surprising 27-0 whitewash of Alto in their opener.
Up next: Alto at Carlisle; Bullard at Troup
Clarksville (1-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (0-1)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium, Linden, Texas
Keep an eye on
Clarksville: RB Dedric Hilliard … WR Tavion Burkett … MLB Broderic Titus … NG Chris Arrington
Linden-Kildare: QB Mason Johnson … WR Brent White … DE Landon Liles … FS Jonathan Owen
Quick hits: In this battle of striped cats, Clarksville wants to build upon its 17-14 season-opening win over Whitewright, while Linden-Kildare wants to regroup and bounce back from a 14-0 blanking against Queen City.
Up next: Clarksville at Tom Bean; DeKalb at Linden-Kildare
No. 10 Blum (1-0) vs. No. 5 Union Hill (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7 p.m., Billy Bass Stadium, Bettie, Texas
Keep an eye on
Blum:
Union Hill: RB Zak Hatcher (4 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs) … RB Clay Joyner (6 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs)
Quick hits: It’s a 6-man showdown of top 10 squads this evening when the Union Hill Bulldogs entertain the Blum Bobcats at Bill Bass Stadium. Union Hill kicked off 2020 with a 57-12 win over Stephenville Faith. Blum was a 56-6 victor over Aquilla.
Up next: Blum at Gorman; Coolidge at Union Hill
Tyler HEAT (x-x) vs. Leverett’s Chapel (1-0)
When/Where: Tonight, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Laird Hill, Texas
Keep an eye on
HEAT: No information available
Leverett’s Chapel: RB Alex Chavez … RB/WR Jonah Shepherd … C Dequincy Brown … DL Darren Brown
Quick hits: The Leverett’s Chapel Lions got off to a roaring good start last week with a 56-0 shutout of Willow Bend.
Up next: Leverett’s Chapel at Fannindel; No information available for Tyler HEAT
Kaufman (0-1) at Chapel Hill (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Bulldog Stadium, New Chapel Hill
Keep an eye on
Kaufman: RB Braxton Garmon (75 yards rushing, 2 TD) … QB/LB LaDamian Bailey … WR/DB Darius McGee … WR/DB Daylon Dickerson
Chapel Hill: QB Cameron Ford (12 of 18, 316 yards, 5 TD; 9 carries, 73 yards, 2 TD) … ATH Tyson Berry … ATH Ilonzo McGregor (4 catches, 90 yards) … ATH Solomon Macfoy … WR/DB Amorrian “Bam” Ford (3 catches, 153 yards, 3 TD; 1 INT) … LB JaTavion Watson (10 tackles, 2 sacks) … ATH Jordan Ford … LB Max Richardson (3 TFL, 1 INT) … DL Ahstin Watkins … K Adolfo Tamayo … OL Trey Hudson … OL Keviyan Huddleston
Quick hits: Ford, who was the starting quarterback at John Tyler last season, was named the Built Ford Tough Texas Class 4A Player of the Week and the Tyler Morning Telegraph Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 65-33 win over Splendora … Chapel Hill was originally scheduled to play rival Whitehouse this week.
Up next: Henderson at Kaufman; Terrell at Chapel Hill
Lindale (1-0) at Midlothian Heritage (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Don Floyd Field at MISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, Midlothian
Keep an eye on
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (22 carries, 130 yards, 2 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (14 of 29, 211 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) … WR Jacob Seekford (4 catches, 63 yards, 1 TD) … LB Jaret Allen (9 tackles, 1 sack) … WR/DL Jaymond Jackson … DB Airik Williams
Midlothian Heritage: WR/DS Haydon Wiginton … OL Carson Walker … RB Cullen Stonee … DL D’Angelo Freeman … LB Noah Gray … QB Kaden Brown
Quick hits: Jenkins is a four-star Baylor commit … Midlothian Heritage opened with a 42-14 win over Wichita Falls Hirschi … Walker is committed to Houston as an offensive guard.
Up next: Van at Lindale; Midlothian Heritage at Decatur
Caddo Mills (1-0) at Bullard (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Panther Stadium, Bullard
Keep an eye on
Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley … WR Jake Turney … WR Cayden Davis … OL Dylan Sides … DB Angus Aldridge
Bullard: LB John Engle (14 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 forced fumble) … QB Blake Blain (8 of 17, 118 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 carries, 79 yards) … QB Cooper Callaway (7 of 13, 64 yards, 2 INT) … WR Connor Carson (6 catches, 116 yards, 1 TD) … OL Peyton Ellis … WR Bryce Jewell
Quick hits: Bullard held Mabank to 40 yards passing and 179 total yards in a 17-12 victory … Caddo Mills opened with a 42-20 victory over Gainesville.
Up next: Canton at Caddo Mills; Bullard at Troup
Van (1-0) at Malakoff (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Tiger Stadium, Malakoff
Keep an eye on
Van: WR Javonta Thomas (1 of 1, 8 yards, 1 TD; 10 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD; 7 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD) … QB Jackson Rainey (16 of 26, 183 yards, 2 TD) … RB Zion Dunn … LB Mauricio Herrera … DB Manny Moore … WR Luca Kozhev … DL KD Erskine … OL Britton McKinney … LB Kolby Kirk
Malakoff:
Quick hits: Malakoff opened the season with a 31-24 overtime loss to Class 3A Division I No. 2 Grandview … Four of Malakoff’s six losses since 2018 have been to Grandview, which has won two straight state titles … Thomas had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a 33-7 win over Palestine.
Up next: Van at Lindale; Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill at Malakoff
Brownsboro (0-1) at Fairfield (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Eagle Stadium, Fairfield
Keep an eye on
Brownsboro: QB Jaxyn Rogers … WR Kyle Nichols (2 TD catches) … K Jorge Vicente … DB Shayden Jennings … RB Ja’Tavien Sessions
Fairfield: RB/DB Tyler Smith … WR/DB Dylon Rushin … WR/DB Dane Allman … OL Hayden Hale … OL Bosque Monico … LB Max McBean … DL Dayran Harris
Quick hits: Both Fairfield and Brownsboro allowed 42 points last week … Fairfield took a 14-6 win in last year’s meeting.
Up next: Life Waxahachie at Brownsboro; Athens at Fairfield
Athens (1-0) at Life Waxahachie (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Mustang Stadium, Waxahachie
Keep an eye on
Athens: QB/K Tivon Arroyo (7 of 12, 56 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 carries, 160 yards, 4 TD) … RB Nathan Sims … LB Connor Clay (18 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) … DL Derek Killingsworth (11 tackles)
Life Waxahachie: QB Justin Tims (12 of 19, 148 yards) … QB Kaden Mayfield (10 of 22, 122 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) … WR Chris Gillespie Jr. (8 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD) … WR De’Tyrian McCoy (5 catches, 84 yards) … LB Jamal Whitman (13 tackles) … LB Sevin Butler (12 tackles)
Quick hits: Athens played Brownsboro last week and will play Fairfield next week. Brownsboro is playing Fairfield this week and will play Life Waxahachie next week … Tims and freshman Mayfield split time at quarterback in a 50-27 loss to Godley.
Up next: Athens at Fairfield; Life Waxahachie at Brownsboro
Mineola (1-0) at Wills Point (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Ken Autry Davis Field, Wills Point
Keep an eye on
Mineola: RB/DL Trevion Sneed (22 carries, 200 yards, 2 TD; 11 tackles, 1 INT) … RB Dawson Pendergrass (12 carries, 40 yards; 5 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD) … QB/DB TJ Moreland (5 of 10, 77 yards, 1 TD; 1 INT on defense) … OL Jackson Anderson … LB Hunter Wright … LB Kobe Kendrick
Wills Point: QB Holden Fletcher (1 of 14, 18 yards) … RB Dangelo Freeman (9 carries, 60 yards)
Quick hits: Pendergrass and Moreland are sophomores … Sneed is committed to SMU, and Anderson is a Colorado pledge … Wills Point lost to Terrell in the opener, 53-0.
Up next: West Rusk at Mineola; Wills Point at Mabank
Arp at Tenaha
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Raymond Jackson Stadium (Capacity: 1,635; 138 College St., Tenaha, Texas 75974)
Records: Arp 0-1, Tenaha 0-1
Last Week: Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0; Honey Grove 42, Tenaha 29
Keep an eye on
Arp: OL/DL Cameron Jackson … OL/DL Dominique Fullylove … LB/RB Michael Brager … DL/TE Tristen Wagoner … LB/RB Kadaylon Williams ... LB/RB Gunner Bryant ... LB/RB Dorian Reyes ... OL/DL A.J. Arrington
Tenaha: QB Hayden Jenkins ... WR Erik Smith ... DL Pete Giles ... OL Orlando Perales ... LB Davion Tamplin ... DL Dylan Calloway ... RB Jordan Marshall ... WR Tray Tutt
Quick hits: Arp is opening the season with three straight road games. The Tigers' first home game is scheduled for Sept. 17 against Waskom. ... Arp lost two standouts — Kajun Horton and Tren Jones (Tyler Junior College) — to graduation. Arp went to the playoffs 11 straight years before missing the last two seasons. ... This is Coach Dale Irwin's 18th year as head coach of the Tigers. He has taken his team to the playoffs 13 times
Up next: Arp at Garrison, Sept. 11; Tenaha at Kounze, Sept. 11
Frankston (0-1) at Winona (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Winona
Keep an eye on
Frankston: QB Brink Bizzell (9 of 18, 113 yards; 16 carries, 171 yards, 3 TD) … WR Cael Bruno (5 catches, 81 yards) … RB K.J.Hawkins … Clayton Berritt … Justin Burch … Jared Cook
Winona: LB Peyton Snow… WR Arimon Ford … QB Julio Zuniga … RB Jermichael Adkins … OL Manny Garcia … DL JJ Barrera … LB Luis Salaises … DB Kenyon McGruder
Quick hits: Brady Wasurick’s safety was the difference last week in Lone Oak’s 2-0 win over Winona.
Up next: Frankston at Huntington; Winona at Elysian Fields
Big Sandy at Alba-Golden
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Alba-Golden Stadium (Capacity: 1,435; 1373 CR 2377, Alba, Texas 75410)
Records: Big Sandy 0-0, Alba-Golden 0-1
Last Week: Big Sandy, open; Prairiland 27, Alba-Golden 26
Keep an eye on
Big Sandy: OL Jonathon Coronada ... FB/LB Nick Stevenson ... CB/K Colton Maxwell ... CB/RB Bryston Brown ... RB David Fonteno ... TE Dakota Kitchen ... LB/RB Patrick Kelley
Alba-Golden: WR/DE Boedy Baker ... RB/DE Ryan Jackson ... QB Bkake Weissert ... LB/OL Shawn Gaskill ... LB Michael Gaskill ... Slot/FS Dalton Arnold ... WR Glenn Hartley
Quick hits: The Wildcats are in a rebuilding year after losing standouts Caden Minter (Tarleton State) and Kedron Brown. ... Coronado will be a leader as he will be starting his third year. ... The Wildcats will be young with 22 freshmen. ... Alba-Golden lost a heartbreaker last week to the Patriots. ... The Panthers are favored by 10 points over the Wildcats, according to TexasFootball.com.
Up next: Ore City at Big Sandy, Sept. 11; Alba-Golden at Union Grove, Sept. 11
Livingston (0-1) at Palestine (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Wildcat Stadium, Palestine
Keep an eye on
Livingston: QB Damien Ruiz … WR/DB Julian Gardner … OL/DL LaDainian Walker
Palestine: QB Jerrod Walker … QB Dymyzean Martin … RB Jakayron Conley (17 carries, 76 yards) … WR Ta’Shawn Wilson … DL Dawaylan Lewis … ATH Shovier Clewis
Quick hits: Conley accounted for 120 of Palestine’s 182 yards in a 33-7 loss to Van … Livingston dropped a 36-35 decision to Needville in the opener.
Up next: Orangefield at Livingston; Rusk at Livingston
Crockett (1-0) at Rusk (1-0)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Eagle Stadium, Rusk
Keep an eye on
Crockett: OL Weston Reeves … WR Ja’Lyne Carruthers … ATH Dennis Simmons … QB Ta’Marion Manning
Rusk: QB Owen McCown (10 of 17, 234 yards, 3 TD; 10 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD) … WR Joseph McGowan (6 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD; 4 carries, 45 yards) … RB Alex Jones (7 carries, 52 yards, 2 TD) … LB Caleb Ferrara (21 tackles) … LB Landon Gates (19 tackles)
Quick hits: Just a week after moving to Rusk from Myers Park, North Carolina, McCown — son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown — accounted for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles .
Up next: Buffalo at Crockett; Rusk at Palestine
Winnsboro (0-0) at Hooks (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Hornet Stadium, Hooks
Keep an eye on
Winnsboro: RB Dominique Allen … RB Zeb Fulmer … DL Kid Cole … TE Jed Carroll … RB Tayshun Runnels … RB Lakeedrian Jones … DB Rance Brown
Hooks: QB Benji Johnson … RB Davarious Clark … DL Dawson Adams … LB Tommy Rigsby … LB Kyle Bagby
Quick hits: Winnsboro’s opener against Paul Pewitt was canceled due to COVID-19.
Up next: Hughes Springs at Winnsboro; New Boston at Hooks
Rains (1-0) at Edgewood (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; I.T. James Memorial Stadium, Edgewood
Keep an eye on
Rains: QB Luke Sheppard (4 of 4, 84 yards, 1 TD; 13 carries, 154 yards, 2 TD) … RB Mason Songer (16 carries, 201 yards, 3 TD) … WR Drake Hurley … LB James Hinch (25 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 forced fumbles)
Edgewood: WR Hudson Tyner … OL Will Marecle … DB Clayton Coble … DL Jaden Elie … ATH Jaedyn Smith
Quick hits: Rains rushed for 615 yards in a 70-20 win over Farmersville.
Up next: Grand Saline at Rains; Edgewood at Redwater
Palmer at Grand Saline
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium, Grand Saline (Capacity: 2,111; 500 Stadium Dr., Grand Saline, Texas 75140)
Records: Palmer 1-0, Grand Saline 0-1
Last Week: Palmer 35, Kemp 7; Cooper 54, Grand Saline 0
Keep an eye on
Palmer: QB/LB Adrian Cisneros ... RB/DB/K Ben Waddle ... OL/DE Marc Zagala ... RB/LB Dylan Tyree ... WR/CB Carson Cisneros ... OL/DT Henry Martinez
Grand Saline: RB Eric Jimenez ... RB Jake Davis ... OL Carson Fisher ... OL Aaron Zarate ... TE/LB Walker Harrison ... QB Jase Melton ... RB Jake Humphrey
Quick hits: Palmer opened the season with a 35-7 win over Kemp … Grand Saline opened with a disappointing 54-0 loss to Cooper last week
Up next: Palmer at Bosqueville, Sept. 11; Grand Saline at Emory Rains, Sept. 11.
Timpson at Alto
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Cam'Ron Matthews Field, (Capacity: 1,770; Jacket Road, Alto, Texas 75925)
Records: Timpson 1-0, Alto 0-1
Last Week: Timpson 68, Frankston 24; Troup 27, Alto 0
Keep an eye on
Timpson: LB/RB Braden Courtney ... WR/DB Trey Davis ... DL Ferron Crockett ... LB/TE Caleb Rawlinson ... WR/FS K.T. Washington ... OL Xander Stephens ... OL Briar Sample ... LB L.T. Washington
Alto: WR/FS Jay Pope ... TE/LB Jackson Howell ... FB/LB Isaack Weatherford ... FB/DL Jer’Derious Bolton ... QB Will Dixon ... OL/DE Landry Smith ... OL/DL Jesus Tellez ... Clayton Gresham
Quick hits: The Bears used their speed to outrun the bigger Frankston squad last week. ... Timpson has made the playoffs six straight years, but is hopeful of winning its first district championship since 2004 and first outright title since 1993. ... It is the second straight home game for the Yellowjackets before they have three consecutive road games. ... Alto is coached by Ricky Meeks, son of legendary coach Dickey Meeks who passed away recently
Up next: Mount Enterprise at Timpson, Sept. 11; Alto at Carlisle, Sept. 11.
Elkhart at Grapeland
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Grapeland Sandies Stadium (Capacity: 1,770; 1007 N. Olive St. Grapeland, Texas 75844)
Records: Elkhart 0-1, Grapeland 1-0
Last Week: Buffalo 41, Elkhart 0; Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19
Keep an eye on
Elkhart: RB/LB/DB Camden Sellers ... RB/DB R.J. Moore ... FS/WR Richard Carrillo ... WR/DB Messiah Birdow
Grapeland: LB Cooper Sheridan ... QB BJ Lamb ... RB/LB Cadarian Wiley ... RB/DB Keizion Ashford ... DE/OL Chanellor Francis ... WR/LB Cooper Ward ... NG/OL Jason DeCluette ... LB/WR Gavin French ... OL/DT Landon Jackson
Quick hits: Elkhart had a tough going against the Bison of Buffalo. ... The Elks have missed the playoffs for five straight years and are looking for their first district title since 1991. ... The Elks lost a key player Ky Thomas, who is now at SFA, to graduation. ... Moore rushed for 1,124 yards last year with Birdow grabbing 15 receptions for 402 yards and six TDs.
Up next: San Augustine at Elkhart, Sept. 11; Grapeland at Cayuga, Sept. 11.
Hawkins at James Bowie
When/Where: 7:30 Friday, Pirate Stadium (Capacity: 1,981; 47 James Bowie Lane, Simms, Texas 75574)
Records: Hawkins 1-0, Simms James Bowie 0-1
Last Week: Hawkins 57, Maud 34; Como-Pickton 17, Simms James Bowie 0
Keep an eye on
Hawkins: QB Zach Conde (1 passing TD vs. Maud) ... Kayden Upchurch (8 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD) ... OL Buddy Holmes ... Braden Adams (10 carries, 177 yards, 4 TD) ... LB Randall Miller ... Jeramy Torres (15-yard TD reception vs. Maud) ... DL/TE John Hester ... RB/LB Paeton Smith ... RB/DB Braden Northcutt ... OL Zach Austin ... DL Chris Horn.
Simms James Bowie: DL Evan Williams ... RB/LB Gabe Brandley ... RB Duncan Hammonds ... OL/DL Whitt Rogers ... WR Billy Walker ... RB Ethan Fields ... LB Slade Burnett
Quick hits: Hawkins wants to be build on last year's playoff appearance, the Hawks' first since 2009. ... The Hawks are favored by 14 points over the Pirates, according to TexasFootball.com.
Up next: Quinlan Boles at Hawkins, Sept. 11; Grapeland at Cayuga, Sept. 11.
Scurry-Rosser (0-1) at Quitman (0-1)
When/Where: 7:30 tonight; Bud Moody Stadium, Quitman
Keep an eye on
Scurry-Rosser: ATH Jaxon Jonas … WR Terrell Blanton …LB Preston Johnson … LB Gage Ehrengerger … QB Tanner Vaughn … RB Margo Griggs
Quitman: OL Hunter Batchhelder … LB Bryan Morris … OL Jonathan Lacy … OL Christian James … DL Cody Hawley … DB Ty Holland
Quick hits: Quitman is 1-59 since 2014.
Up next: Kemp at Scurry-Rosser; Queen City at Quitman