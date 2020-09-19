In this photo from Sept. 9, people attending an event with Vice President Mike Pence, pray before he took the stage to speak to Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion group, at Cornerstone Ministries church, in Export, Pa. a Pittsburgh suburb. Trump’s selection of Mike Pence to be his vice president has often been cited as a turning point in getting evangelicals, who make up about 1 in 5 voters, to rally behind Trump four years ago.