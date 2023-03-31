The talent of three-sport Pine Tree standout Dealyn Evans has been detected by a great group of college football programs, and that trend continued when the 2024 prospect received his 24th offer from Florida on March 22.
The timing of his reemergence was perfect because we are celebrating the two-month anniversary of our Recruiting Notebook series this week. It provided the opportunity to follow up with him after the winter interview we conducted, and write another entry about his journey to college.
Evans committed to Texas A&M on July 31, 2022, and earned 58 tackles, 16 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one defensive touchdown during his junior season in the fall.
He told us on February 1 that he was “heavy on A&M” and “love[s] that place”. Not much has changed because he still considered it a good fit when we talked to him on Thursday.
“Every time I go down there, they treat me like a priority,” Evans said of Texas A&M this week. “They treat my mom, sister and anybody that comes with me good. Even since I committed, they haven’t laid off recruiting.”
But, there are opportunities like Florida that are intriguing to him as well. One of the reasons is the relationships that he has developed with people like Florida head football coach Billy Napier and defensive personnel analyst Joe Hamilton since his freshman year of high school.
“It feels good,” Evans said of his latest offer. “I feel like Florida would be a school I would like to attend. It’s in Florida. You can’t go wrong.”
Evans expressed in the wintertime that Georgia Tech was one of the schools that was “pushing hard” for his services, and he recently followed up with the program during a March trip to Atlanta.
“The only place I’ve been was Georgia Tech two weeks ago,” Evans said of his most recent college visit. “It was cool. I want to be an engineer, so that’s a big part of it.”
Alabama and TCU were two of the other campuses that he mentioned earlier in the year, and both are among his scheduled visits between now and the end of April.
“I got LSU this weekend, Florida on the 8th, [Texas] A&M on the 15th, Alabama on the 22nd and TCU on the 29th,” Evans said of his upcoming unofficial visits. “Just go see what they have to offer. Obviously, I’m committed to A&M, but I’m still looking for the most part.”
“You only got one chance at this, so I’m just having fun,” he added. “I want to make sure I know the right place to help me succeed for my future.”
Evans has many great options to choose from, and he has already spent the offseason “getting faster and stronger”.
That was evident during the Under Armour Next Camp at Arlington Martin High School on March 12 because he highlighted where his game and skills are currently at.
“It went good,” Evans said of the event. “I felt like I showed out. My ranking went up a bunch. I got some good tips for the season, like working on my hands.”
DAEDRION “BUDDHA” GARRETT
2024 Longview safety recruit Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett was recently noticed by Lamar University, so he received his eighth college football offer from the FCS program on March 23.
His latest opportunity followed others from Arkansas State, Boston College, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Tulsa, and Weber State.
J’KOBY WILLIAMS
Versatile 2024 Beckville prospect J’Koby Williams continued a strong stretch because Louisiana-Lafayette became his fifth college football offer since January 17. His nine other choices arrived before 2023.
JORDEN PRINCE
2026 Beckville running back and middle linebacker Jorden Prince jumped on the scene when he received his first Division I offer from UTSA on March 27.
DA’MARION VANZANDT
2023 Kilgore quarterback prospect Da’Marion VanZandt received an offer from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on March 28, and committed the next day.
He decided to continue his career in Belton instead of heading to other opportunities at Louisiana Christian University, Waldorf University, and Howard Payne University.
GAVIN PILAROWSKI
2023 Marshall tight end and offensive lineman talent Gavin Pilarowski signed his national letter of intent on March 20. He will join College of DuPage for the upcoming season.
TERRY BUSSEY
Timpson’s Terry Bussey continues to be one of the most recruited East Texas prospects in the Class of 2024. His 29th offer arrived from Auburn on March 22.
DEQUANE PREVO
Dequane Prevo may be a young recruit in the Class of 2026, but that didn’t prevent The University of Texas at Austin from offering the Liberty-Eylau standout on March 21.
His 17 other college football opportunities have arrived from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Houston, Missouri, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UTSA.
TRADARIAN BALL
Texas High is home to a 2026 prospect in Tradarian Ball that has also received a lot of attention over the past month. SMU and Purdue offered him between March 18 and 22 after California and Texas Tech gave him opportunities on March 14.
He can also consider Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, and UTSA because he heard from them between October and February.
LANCE JACKSON
2025 Pleasant Grove defensive lineman recruit Lance Jackson now has 16 opportunities to choose from after he heard from Notre Dame and Wisconsin on March 17 and 29.
KADEN MCFADDEN
2024 Pleasant Grove two-way player Kaden McFadden now has 16 college football offers after he heard from Arkansas State on March 20.
TAMARCUS GRAY
2024 Texas High receiver recruit Tamarcus Gray received a Power Five offer from Boston College on March 22. He also visited one (Tulsa) of his 13 other college football opportunities the same day.
ISAIAH MENEFEE
2024 Lufkin secondary standout Isaiah Menefee jumped on the scene with his first FCS offer from Lamar University on March 24.