From Wire Reports
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Evansville silenced Rupp Arena with an improbable 67-64 victory over No. 1 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces — coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 — pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.
Evansville (2-0) led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally with clutch baskets to grab the lead and then maintain it for the season’s biggest upset. The Wildcats (2-1) were a 25-point favorite.
Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Evansville, meanwhile, got its first-ever road win over an AP-ranked team.
Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 8 seconds remaining got Kentucky within 65-64, but with his teammates locking arms on the bench, Cunliffe stepped to the line and calmly made both ends of the 1-and-1 to seal the victory. The Purple Aces raised their hands and ran around a silent Rupp Arena after the final horn as the Wildcats slowly walked off.
Cunliffe did most of his damage with 15 first-half points off the bench.
Evansville won just 11 games last season, its first under McCarty, who played in the NBA for 10 years and was an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino and in the NBA before returning to his hometown to coach the Purple Aces.
Evansville made nine of 30 3-point attempts while shooting 38% from the field to Kentucky’s 37%.
■ No. 2 Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54: DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help second-ranked Duke beat Central Arkansas.
Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who played much of the night without starting point guard Tre Jones after he was shaken up during a first-half collision.
Duke (3-0) had no trouble, running off 19 straight points to build a 25-5 lead by midway through the opening half. That margin reached 57-20 by halftime, with Duke shooting nearly 57% and scoring 26 points off turnovers.
Jones — the returning floor leader for a team that has turned over its rotation with another recruiting wave — played just 9 minutes. He left after colliding with Central Arkansas’ Aaron Weidenaar as the two chased a loose rebound with 7:57 left before halftime.
Jones laid on the court holding his head then rolled over onto his stomach while being attended by team medical staff, though he was able to eventually walk slowly to the bench. He appeared to be fine, talking with coaches and teammates as he remained on the bench wearing a warmup shirt over his jersey after halftime.
Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points for the Bears (1-3), who were overwhelmed from the start with long stretches between baskets and a series of throwaways and deflected-pass turnovers.
■ No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT: CINCINNATI — Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as No. 21 Xavier overcame poor outside shooting and rallied for a 63-58 victory over Missouri.
The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn’t hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall’s 3-pointer — Xavier’s only one in the second half — tied it 51-all with 27.1 seconds left. Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Missouri (2-1) missed a 3 at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Paul Scruggs hit a pair of baskets in overtime as Xavier built a seven-point lead and held on. Quentin Goodin made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to close it out.
■ Texas 67, California Baptist 54: AUSTIN — Courtney Ramey scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Texas defeated California Baptist.
Jericho Sims produced 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones scored 11.
Milan Acquaah led Cal Baptist with 17 points and Ferron Flavors Jr. added 14.
Texas (3-0) led by just four at halftime after shooting 28.6 percent. But the Longhorns made a 15-5 push to start the second half, Ramey contributing five baskets and an assist.
California Baptist (2-1), playing its second season in Division I, took nearly four minutes to score in the second half.
Texas led by 14 early in the half, but Cal Baptist cut the deficit to three with consecutive 3-point baskets by Acquaah and Flavors with 7:23 left.
Texas responded with a 3-pointer by Jase Febres, a dunk by Sims, and two free throws by Ramey.