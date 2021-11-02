Several events are scheduled around East Texas in recognition of Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11. Longview and Tyler area events include:
Longview area
• Honor America, presented by the Lobo Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 6, Lobo Stadium at Longview High School. Featuring fireworks and performances from all LISD bands. Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost: $5, free for veterans, active duty military and first responders. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewISD/ .
• Second Annual Longview University Center Golf Tournament, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 8, Pinecrest Country Club, 214 Club Drive, Longview. Presented in partnership with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, the event benefits veterans and military families at the UT Tyler Longview University Center. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the four-person scramble shotgun begins at noon. Lunch and beverages will be provided. Information: https://www.uttyler.edu/advancement/luc-golf-tournament/.
• Sabine ISD’s 25th Annual Honor America Night, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, James Bamberg Stadium, 5424 FM 1252 W., Gladewater. Gates open at 6 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held Nov. 11. Cost: $5 at the gate.
• New Diana ISD’s Veterans Day program, 10 a.m. Nov. 11, Norton Lovell Auditorium, 11826 Texas 154 E., Diana.
• Roughneck Harley-Davidson’s Veterans Day Event, noon Nov. 13, in collaboration with the Veterans Motorcycle Ride and the Veterans Day Weekend Appreciation event at Shadow Ranch, 8723 U.S. 300, in Gilmer. The ride will begin at Shadow Ranch, and continue to Gilmer Veterans Memorial, Hawkins Veterans Memorial and end at Roughneck Harley Davidson in Longview. For information, call Jay Wichlacz at (254) 278-1492.
• Veterans Day Appreciation, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13, Shadow Ranch, 8723 U.S. 300, Gilmer. The event will include free hot dogs, a bounce house, raffle, arts and crafts, food vendors. For information, call Rob at (903) 736-8412.
Tyler area
• Veterans Banquet, 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Willow Brook Country Club, 3205 W. Erwin St., Tyler. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation’s inaugural veterans banquet with special guest Mayor Anthony Williams of Abilene. The event will include a presentation of the Quilt of Valor and a performance by the Tyler Connection Quartet. Tickets: $45 general admission. Information: https://www.facebook.com/empowermentcdc/ .
• Veterans Banquet, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, ALERT Academy, 1 Academy Blvd., Big Sandy. All armed services veterans, police officers, EMS and fire personnel are invited to the formal appreciation banquet. Reservations are required, but there is no charge to attend. Reservations will not be accepted after Nov. 8. To register, call (903) 636-9201.
• Camp V Veterans Day Celebration, noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Brook Hill School, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard.
• Veterans Day Musical, 6 p.m. Nov. 11, H.L. Higgins Elementary School, 306 Bascom Road, Whitehouse. Presented by CAP Color Guard.