UPSHUR COUNTY — Dane Martin leaned out the side of his 1997 Toyota 4Runner to get a better view Thursday as he navigated his way down a muddy trail at Barnwell Mountain Recreational Area northeast of Gilmer.
Martin and other off-road enthusiasts were getting started on the first day of a weekend of events during the 16th annual Lone Star Toyota Jamboree with attendance expected to surpass 600 vehicles.
Organizers called the event “one of the largest gatherings of Toyota off-road enthusiast and vendors held in the country,” and volunteer coordinator Taylor Tarr said this is a record year for attendance.
"We've purchased food to feed 1,200 people for the meals that we're providing," he said on Thursday.
The board of directors' planning committee has eight members, and the event's volunteers — or “offroadies” as they’re affectionately called, make up the staff. According to Tarr, many of those offroadies have attended the event for years because it is an opportunity for them to see each other.
"Instead of coming out here and showing their cars, they want to come out here and hang out with their friends and have a good time," he said. "We've got a very loyal staff of devoted folks that come year in and year out."
While the Jamboree includes plenty of time for riding the trails, it also offers an opportunity to learn through training programs, which include courses like an “Introduction to Overlanding.”
Topics for the Thursday course included navigation, responsible travel, vehicle preparation and more.
In addition to educational opportunities, the four-day schedule offers guided trails, contests and other activities. Food and merchandise vendors come to the event to showcase their work, and multiple raffles are also a part of the festivities.
The event benefits the recreation park and Women Rock, an organization dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.
The 1,800-acre park, 6284 Texas 155, offers trails for a variety of experience levels with cabins, space for camping and RV hookups.
The event continues through Sunday.
For more information about the event, visit lonestartoyotajamboree.com. To learn more about the recreation park, visit barnwellmountainra.com.