David L. Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, left, gestures next to John F. Bennett, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, as they speak Tuesday at a news conference to announce charges against Anthony Levandowski at a federal courthouse in San Jose, Calif. Levandowski, a former Google engineer, was charged Tuesday with stealing closely guarded secrets that he later sold to Uber as the ride-hailing service scrambled to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.