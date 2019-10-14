Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.