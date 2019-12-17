A former Texas police officer has admitted that he fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend, reversing his not guilty plea and bringing his capital murder case to a close just months before he was scheduled to go on trial.
Ex-Austin officer VonTrey Clark will be sentenced to life in prison without parole under the plea agreement, the Austin American-Statesmen reported. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.
Clark, 36, read his confession in the Bastrop County state District Court on Monday afternoon. Among those gathered in the courtroom was 29-year-old Samantha Dean’s family and supporters.
“The one person that I can turn to for moral advice or support is gone, thanks to you,” Dean's sister, Taylor Dean, told Clark after his confession.