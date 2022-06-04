White House social media director Dan Scavino, right, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, left, walk to board Marine One with President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington. According to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday, the Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Meadows and Scavino for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation.