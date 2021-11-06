Kenosha Police Officer Erich Weidner testifies abut evidence he collected after the shooting on Aug. 25, 2020, during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday. Rittenhouse, an aspiring police officer, shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha in 2020.