Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.