FILE—In this file photo from Dec. 19, 2016, protesters demonstrated ahead of Pennsylvania's 58th Electoral College at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. In 2016, the 20 unbound Electoral College members from Pennsylvania gathered in Harrisburg for Republican President-elect Donald Trump under pressure from Democrats to flip their vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton. This year, the 20 unbound Electoral College members from Pennsylvania will gather Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Harrisburg for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, amid efforts by Trump to reverse the election result. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)