LUBBOCK (AP) — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma State has been dominant on defense all season, won its last three games by an average margin of nearly 40 points with an offense starting to resemble the Cowboys of old and controls its own fate in getting to its first Big 12 championship game.
Mike Gundy, the Big 12’s longest-tenured coach by more than a decade, has plenty of reasons to feel good about the state of his team.
“For us, me personally, I’m comfortable with where we’re at because I see more strength in our organization now than in my 17 years as head coach,” Gundy said. “We have a team right now that when they go out and play on Saturday, it doesn’t make a difference who we play, but that we know ... that if we play well, we can win. I don’t care who we play. So, for me, that’s a plus.”
The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) could clinch a spot in the league title game as early as Saturday night, with a win at Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4) combined with a loss by No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State earlier in the day. Oklahoma State then finishes the regular season with the Bedlam showdown in potentially the first of two meetings in back-to-back weeks against No. 12 Oklahoma, the six-time defending Big 12 champion.
Texas Tech, after a midseason coaching change, is bowl eligible for the first time since 2017 after Jonathan Garibay kicked a 62-yard field goal on the final play for a 41-38 win over Iowa State last week. It was the first home game for the Red Raiders since coach Matt Wells was fired after a 25-24 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 23, when they led 24-10 at halftime.
That was also their first game since former Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire was named Tech’s new head coach, though he won’t take over the on-field duties until after the season.
Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie said the win over the Cyclones was a reminder for the Red Raiders that they are a pretty good team when they play together.
“I think they’re starting to believe it a little bit more and hopefully we can continue to stack success,” Cumbie said. “That’s the greatest challenge, is so many teams and so many people handle success far worse than they handle failure. So we got to be able to handle success.”
The Red Raiders, who haven’t won consecutive Big 12 games since October 2018, want to do more than just get bowl eligible.
“We came here to finish out the season strong, and Cumbie is always discussing with us staying together and believing in each other,” receiver Erik Ezukanma said. “It’s finally paying off on the field, and it’s bringing us all together.”
No. 11 Baylor heads to K-State trying to end road woes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nobody can dispute the fact that No. 11 Baylor is exceedingly tough to beat at home, not the least of which is Oklahoma, which just had its national championship hopes dashed with a loss in Waco last weekend.
The Bears on the road? That’s another story.
Their losses to ninth-ranked Oklahoma State and TCU came away from home. Their season-opener was a 29-20 victory at lower-level Texas Southern that came down to the fourth quarter. And they were hardly dynamic in a 45-7 win at Kansas, a school that just about everyone in the Big 12 besides Texas has handled rather easily.
Now, the Bears (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) head to Kansas State (7-3, 4-3) for what promises to be another big test.
“I think we just have to bring the energy in road games,” Baylor safety Jalen Pitre said. “We don’t have as many people when we’re away, and we don’t have the stands. We don’t have as many guys traveling. The guys that are playing, whether that is offense or defense, have to bring the energy on the sidelines and in turn translate that energy onto the field.”
There is certainly a lot riding on the Bears figuring out their road woes. They are one game behind the Sooners and Cowboys in the Big 12 standings with the tiebreaker over Oklahoma, so their championship hopes are very much alive.
“They’re very good. I think they have players across the board,” Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson said. “We’re excited because it’s a great opportunity. It’s a really good football team, and we believe that we’re a really good team.”
The Wildcats are definitely playing like it lately.
After beginning Big 12 play with a three-game swoon, they have ripped off four consecutive wins with the last three — over Kansas, TCU and West Virginia — in lopsided fashion. Their defense is allowing 13 points a game over that stretch while their offense, led by Thompson and do-everything back Deuce Vaughn, has topped 31 points in each game.
No. 3 Cincinnati will try to keep the heat on against SMU
CINCINNATI (AP) — No. 3 Cincinnati will try to keep its College Football Playoff dream alive on Saturday against one of the better teams in the American Athletic Conference.
The Bearcats’ matchup with SMU may not have the same luster as it would have had before the Mustangs dropped out of the AP Top 25 after Week 10, but there’s still a lot at stake. Besides staying in the CFP conversations, Cincinnati (10-0, 6-0 AAC, No. 5 CFP) can clinch a berth in the conference championship game.
“It’s the last guaranteed game for our seniors to play in Nippert Stadium,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. “And it’s a big week. It’s a huge, huge game. This is a game we have been waiting for, for quite some time.”
Although SMU (8-2, 4-2) lost two straight and fell out of the AP poll, the Mustangs will be one of the tougher teams Cincinnati has faced this season, and they’ll be looking for a signature win.
SMU leads the AAC in total offense (498.7), scoring offense (41.6), passing offense (329.0), and first downs (260). Junior QB Tanner Mordecai was named AAC offensive player of the week for the fourth time this season. The Oklahoma transfer has at least four touchdown passes in five of 10 games while passing for 300 or more yards eight times.
“You can see their evolution,” Fickell said. “(Mordecai) is a very, very, very good one. He does a lot of things, not just throwing the football. It’s how he makes things happen under pressure. And he can run a little bit.”
Although the Bearcats are favored and have won four of their five games against them, the Mustangs feel like they are a primed for the upset. Cincinnati won last year’s meeting 42-13, but the prior two matchups were close, including a 31-28 win for SMU in 2017 at Nippert Stadium.
The Mustangs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 55-28 win at UCF last week.
“Our guys last week were really focused because we were really disappointed in our performance,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes said. “Our guys just don’t quit. That’s been our mentality. It will be similar Saturday.”
Cincinnati, meanwhile, just continues to win, albeit not as impressively as some might expect. Although heavy favorites in each of their past four games, the Bearcats have won by an average of 13 points. When they’ve had the opportunity to blow out their opponents, the Bearcats haven’t of late.
“We’re in a good spot. But we’re not in our best spot,” Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder said. “We need to be playing our best ball at the end of the year.”
Kansas back in Texas to face TCU after epic win over ‘Horns
FORT WORTH (AP) — Kansas is coming back to Texas after ending a 56-game Big 12 road losing streak a week ago in the Lone Star State.
Since that victory was a potentially program-altering thriller in overtime at the Texas Longhorns, the Jayhawks face quite a task avoiding a letdown in a visit to TCU on Saturday.
“One of the first things I talked to them about was my concern about how they handled success,” coach Lance Leipold said. “If you want to continue to be successful and experience more of those feelings, what are you doing more than you did a week ago to get prepared?”
Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12) and the Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) failed similar tests in recent trips to No. 9 Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks were coming off a stirring performance in a 35-23 loss to 12th-ranked Oklahoma when they went to Stillwater and lost 55-3. TCU had just beaten No. 11 Baylor at home in the first game in 24 years without coach Gary Patterson on the sideline when the Horned Frogs got blown out by the Cowboys, 63-17.
Now interim coach Jerry Kill looks to keep the bowl hopes alive for his good friend Patterson’s old team in the home finale. The Horned Frogs finish at Iowa State.
“I’ve been basically talking to kids one right after the other to make sure we stay focused and talking to guys that need to step up more as leaders,” Kill said. “I’ve talked to our coaches and this is the best thing we can do is focus in on winning games.”
Kansas’ 57-56 victory over Texas was a shining moment for walk-on tight end Jared Casey, who made a sliding catch in the end zone on the 2-point conversion when Leipold decided to go for the win.
“It’s a great story,” Leipold said of Casey’s first career reception. “It kind of parallels this program in many ways, how you want guys to work hard and do what you ask and be ready when called upon. Some of the most unlikeliest guys get called upon at certain times.”