Facebook will soon let you know if you saw or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misinformation on the site.
The new notice will be sent to users who have liked, reacted to, or commented on posts featuring harmful or false claims about COVID-19 after they have been removed by moderators.
The alert, which will start appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a site where the World Health Organization lists and debunks virus myths and rumors.
The latest move is part of an effort by Facebook, Google and Twitter that includes stricter rules, altered algorithms and thousands of fact checks to contain an outbreak of bad information online that’s spreading as quickly as the virus itself.
Challenges remain. Tech platforms have sent home human moderators who police the platforms, forcing them to rely on automated systems to take down harmful content. They are also up against people’s mistrust of authoritative sources for information, such as the WHO.
“Through this crisis, one of my top priorities is making sure that you see accurate and authoritative information across all of our ap{span}ps,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page Thursday.{/span}