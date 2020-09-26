While the crisp autumn air signals the change of seasons, it also brings fire safety risks associated with fall activities, such as getting cozy around a campfire and burning candles. While spending more time at home and cooking more indoors as cooler weather approaches, it is important to be prepared. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA):
Unattended cooking is the number one cause of home fires in the U.S.;
Campfire accidents send thousands of people to emergency rooms with burn injuries every year;
More than half of candle fires (59%) start because a flammable object is too close to the candle.
As temperatures begin to drop, make sure to check out these fire safety tips from First Alert:
Cooking fires are expected to continue to increase with more cooking occurring at homes across the country right now, so it is important for you to stay alert and be mindful in the kitchen. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food. If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging or dish towels — away from your stovetop.
Whether in your backyard or on a campsite, it is important to know how to enjoy a campfire safely. Campfires need to be placed at least 25 feet away from any structure and anything that can burn, such as dry leaves and shrubs. Avoid burning on windy, dry days and never use gasoline or other flammable liquids. Always attend to the campfire and keep a close eye on children while the fire is burning, especially when roasting marshmallows.
Candles can add lots of ambiance to your indoor and outdoor areas, but they can easily ignite anything that can burn. When burning candles, keep them at least a foot away from anything flammable, never leave them unattended and place them out of reach from children. Make it a routine to check that all flames are extinguished before you leave the area.
Fires can spread very quickly and have the potential to cause significant damage. You should always be prepared with a fire extinguishing device nearby, like First Alert EZ Fire Spray. It’s easy to use — just point and spray — and features a familiar lightweight spray-can design to help stop fires fast. Its small size makes it easy to store, like in your kitchen cabinet, or perfect to have near you around the campfire.
While many children will be at home this school year, it is important to remind them about staying safe when near an open flame. Teach kids to stop, drop and roll. Talk about the dangers of open flames and run through safety drills so everyone will feel confident to handle a scary situation.
To learn more about fire safety, visit FirstAlert.com.