Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work.
When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all it takes is a few minutes out of your day to make 5-Minute Dark Chocolate Cereal Bars. This quick and simple dessert makes it easy to celebrate the day’s accomplishments without added stress.
As a fun way for little ones to help in the kitchen, you can cook together the butter, marshmallows, peanut butter and cereal then let the kiddos drizzle the key ingredient: melted chocolate. All that’s left to do is cut and serve or pack a few off to school and work for an afternoon treat.
Find more seasonal dessert recipes at Culinary.net .
If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.
5-Minute Dark Chocolate Cereal Bars
Recipe adapted from ScrummyLane.com
Ingredients
4 tablespoons butter
10 ounces marshmallows
1/2 cup peanut butter
6 cups cereal
4 ounces milk chocolate, melted
4 ounces dark chocolate, melted
Steps
Heat saucepan over low heat. Add butter, marshmallows and peanut butter; stir to combine. Add cereal; mix until coated.
Line 9-by-13-inch pan with parchment paper. Add cereal mixture to pan.
In bowl, mix milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Drizzle chocolate over cereal mixture; spread evenly then allow to cool.
Cut into bars and serve.