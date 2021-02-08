FILE — This Dec. 17, 2020, file photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York. In a complaint filed Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, the family of a novice stock trader who killed himself after mistakenly believing he lost more than $700,000 are suing Robinhood Financial, claiming the popular stock trading platform’s business practices “directly” led to their son’s death. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)