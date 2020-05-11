WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a central figure in the government’s response to the coronavirus, plans to deliver a warning to the Senate today: Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up prematurely.
Fauci is one of four top government doctors scheduled to testify remotely at a high-profile hearing Tuesday before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He made his comments in an e-mail message late Monday night.
Today’s hearing will be his first appearance before Congress since President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13, and a chance for him to address lawmakers and the public without Trump by his side. He is currently in a “modified quarantine,” he has said, after a “low risk” exposure to someone infected with the virus.
He will testify remotely Tuesday. In the email, he laid out what he intends to say.
“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” he wrote. “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”
Fauci was referring to a three-phase White House plan, Opening Up America Again, that lays out guidelines for state officials considering reopening their economies. Among its recommendations: states should have a “downward trajectory of positive tests” or a “downward trajectory of documented cases” of coronavirus over two weeks, while conducting robust contact tracing and “sentinel surveillance” testing of asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes.
But many states are reopening without meeting those guidelines, which is raising concerns among public health experts like Fauci considerable pause. In an analysis published last week, The New York Times found that more than half of states easing restrictions, case counts are trending upward, positive test results are rising, or both.
Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been largely out of public view for the past two weeks, ever since Trump abandoned his daily briefings with his coronavirus task force.