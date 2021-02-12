FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. A wealthy donor whose relationship with Ken Paxton is the subject of an FBI investigation played a role in the renovation of Paxton's million-dollar home, according to court documents filed Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)