A student wearing an electrical shocker device on her leg in August 2014 lines up with her classmates after lunch at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass. Many students at the school, who were born with autism and development disorders, wear shocking devices to control violent outbreaks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it is banning a class of controversial devices used to discourage aggressive, self-injurious behavior in patients with mental disabilities.