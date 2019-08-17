LAKE JACKSON — While reminiscing about their childhood experience with Vacation Bible School, Diane Tweedle and Betty Massey wondered why kids had all the fun and no such thing existed for adults.
When Massey was younger, she always attended summer Bible classes. Every year, the presence of Kool-Aid, graham crackers, vanilla wafers and a craft never failed to be present at Bible school.
Wanting to give adults this childhood experience but with an appeal to older generations, Massey and Tweedle began Big People Bible School, or BPBS.
Now in its second year, the Bible school runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday in August at Christ Lutheran Church. The event is free.
“Anyone of any faith is welcome,” Massey said.
BPBS begins the day with an opening song, Scripture and prayer, and then moves to a different room for an hour of Bible study.
Each week BPBS discusses a different theme. This week, the theme was resurrection, and next week focuses on transformation. The final week will examine growth.
During Bible study this week, the group compared the differences and similarities in the accounts of the Resurrection in the four Gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke and John — and went into an in-depth conversation about a person’s word.
Seeing people get excited about the word of God made Jean Warren, a member of the church and part of the social ministry committee where the idea for BPBS originated, happy.
“I really like to see the look on their faces, just having fun and … talking about their faith,” Warren said. “To see that (BPBS) means something to people is a good thing.”
After Bible study, the group began craft time. This week, attendees worked with rope to create hanging pots for plants. Next week, a guest artist will lead the group in rock painting.
Following the crafting session, attendees ate packed lunches they brought and played games such as spoons, trivia and guess that song.
The number of people who attend BPBS each week varies, giving attendees an opportunity to meet new people who attend different churches in the area.
Jan Pearson is a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Angleton and attended BPBS last year after being invited by a friend.
“We meet new friends ... and these guys put a great deal of work and effort and a lot of thoughtfulness into what they’re doing,” Pearson said.
Mary Morgan has been a member of Christ Lutheran since 1975 and thinks the event gives people an opportunity to work together to better understand their faith journey.
To end the day, the group concluded with a closing devotion, song and prayer.
“(BPBS) reminds me that, yes, I was once a kid, and I did once go to Bible school,” Warren said. “I learned good things, and most of the things I know about the Bible right now, I learned in Bible school.”