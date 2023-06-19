QUESTION: The Gregg County Courthouse has two entrances that are accessible to people with disabilities, one at the rear of the courthouse on Whaley Street and one on the Fredonia Street side. The one on Fredonia has been closed for a long time. Why and when is it going to open again?
ANSWER: Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told me that handicapped accessible entrance closed when COVID-19 hit.
"We were limiting access into the courthouse," he said and making sure peope were wearing masks. Having that entrance open requires that it be staffed with security by the Gregg County Sheriff's Offfice. The sheriff's office, like so many other law enforcement agencies and other businesses, has been struggling with staffing since COVID. Stoudt said at one point the sheriff's office was 40 people short. The number is getting better but it's still about 34 now, he said.
He said it looks like that entrance will re-open to the public the week of July 3.
Q: I heard that Gregg County had an overtime issue with paying overtime correctly in the county jail and got in trouble with the Department of Labor. Is that true?
A: Judge Stoudt told me the county had not been paying overtime correctly in the sheriff's office. The Department of Labor instructed the county ow it should have been paid and what the county had to pay.
Gregg County ended up having to reimburse some current and past employees — 16 who worked in medical services in the jail and 14 in dispatch — a total of $51,000. The money was went to the Department of Labor which paid those past and current employees what they were owed. He said the commissioners' court previously approved the special funding.
"Since then, we've changed our overtime (pay) to be in line with the Department of Labor," Stoudt said.
Q: Answer Line previously wrote that bicycles are not allowed on sidewalks in Longview. Why are they allowed on city trails?
A: It comes down to the definition of a sidwalk. State law says a sidewalk is "between a curb or lateral line of a roadway and the adjacent property line; and (B) intended for pedestrian use."
The city's shared use trails do not meet that definition.