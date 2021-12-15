QUESTION: I use the online records of the Gregg Appraisal District a lot. I've noticed a couple by the name of Robert K. and Phyllis Barton are frequently listed as historical owners of property in Longview. They must have been substantial property owners for many years. What can you tell me about them?
ANSWER: It took me a while to find what I think is the answer to this question, and that answer is they likely weren't the substantial property owners the online Appraisal District records might indicate. (Thanks for asking, by the way. I use the appraisal district records a lot as well and had noticed the same thing.)
I started by doing a search of our online newspaper archives (at newspapers.com), for their names. I found precious little, which surprised me. I would have expected for people who seemed to have owned so much property to have generated more news over the years.
Honestly, from there, I wasn't sure where to go, until I asked Libby Neely, chief appraiser at the Gregg Appraisal District. I asked her if she happened to know anything about these people whose names appear so often in her office's online records. That led to an interesting story. (And y'all know I'm always up for interesting stories.)
She said some 15 years ago or so, before she joined the appraisal district, the office went through a software conversion. Some glitch happened during that process, and the Bartons' names were inserted into many of the computerized records as having been a previous owner of a number of properties. It did not replace current ownership information. Neely said her office doesn't know why it happened and efforts were made to correct the issue. Obviously, they weren't all able to be corrected.
I also did an online search through the county clerk's deed records and found their names on just a couple of deeds.
I did find an obituary for Phyliss Barton, who died a few years ago. Robert K. Barton appears to have an address in Harrison County.
Q: When were Chubby Checker and Charley Pride famous?
A: Chubby Checker, whose real name is Earnest Evans, began to climb the ladder to fame in 1959 when he recorded a version of "The Twist" by Hank Ballard. His fame was secured after an "American Bandstand" appearance in September 1960 that moved the song to the No. 1 Billboard spot. It climbed to the top of the chart again in 1962.
Charley Pride, who died about a year ago, started making a name for himself when he landed a contract with RCA Victor in 1965. His first single was "The Snakes Crawl at Night," in 1966 and during the following 20 years he recorded 50 songs that reached country music's top 10 songs.