ANSWER LINE FOLLOW-UP: I recently responded to a question from a reader who was looking for someone who would take old bikes and fix them up to donate to children.
I'm still looking into a suggestion from one reader, but the News-Journal's sales manager, Tracy Stopani, told me I should check with Dereck Yagle, owner of Flugers Bicycle and Outdoor Store.
Yagle fixes adult bikes to donate to clients of the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission or One Love Longview. Both nonprofit organizations assist homeless people in Longview.
He said if someone donates a bike that needs repairs, his store will repair it for free, but he does ask for people to donate money toward the necessary supplies. If the bike needs an intertube, for instance, the person making the bike donation could pay for the intertube and his staff members would put it on the bike.
I would recommend giving Yagle a call at the store first before showing up to drop off a bike, (903) 470-7220. The store is at 1232 W Marshall Ave. in Longview.
Q: When is horse fly season, and how do you get rid of them?
A: Confession: Answer Line asked Answer Line this question after what felt like a near death experience at my favorite place to go for a walk in the this city, the Boorman Trail. I'll spare y'all the details, but just know you won't see me out there again until I feel like they might be gone.
I found an expert on the subject through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Dr. Sonja L. Swiger, a professor and veterinary/medical extension entomologist. She said she's been researching horse flies and deer flies in Texas for six years.
"I have been able to identify their active periods or 'season' as mostly June to September with some outliers. One year we did see a few in May, and one year we caught hundreds in October," she said in an email. "Last year we caught none and this year has thus far not caught any but they have been seen this year. Horse flies typically become active after our wet spring months, later spring early summer and can be active all summer, but if it gets really dry like last year and this year we do not see many.
"The horse fly larvae live in semi-aquatic habitats, known as mud of stock tanks and woodland pools."
It's hard to stop them from biting when they are active.
"Biting will usually occur at dusk or dawn, so having animals pulled into a barn during these hours can help alleviate some biting pressure. Putting covers over your horses can help stop the flies from biting," she said. "Cattle seem to not be hit as hard, but they get bitten too.
"Another option is to use a horse fly trap. There are a few on the market designed to capture horse flies in the field. I have tested these with good results. I usually do not recommend a chemical because the flies are too big and not around long enough for a product to work, but if necessary a pour-on may be the best application."
The sad news is the regular bug spray we use to deter mosquitos doesn't work on them.