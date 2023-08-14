QUESTION: How does owning property at Lake Cherokee work? Do people who live there own the land and the homes?
ANSWER: They do not own both.
Kevin Jones, Lake Cherokee general manager, told me there are 1,500 lots around the lake. Residents lease the lots one year at a time, but they own the homes on those lots.
AND ANOTHER BIKE FOLLOW-UP: I really appreciate all of you who helped me find people who take bikes to repair and give away, and I'm a bit ashamed that I didn't think about calling Jerry Gardner to ask him. (Thanks to Wray Boyd, who was one of Mr. Answer Line's high school teachers, for telling me to get in contact with Gardner.)
He was manager at Havertys Furniture back in the 1990s when he and his wife started an Angel Tree program through the store. That program endures today but in cooperation with Newgate Mission in Longview.
Newgate Mission provides services, including meals, to seniors, people living in homelessness or poverty or who have a mental illness, among others.
Boyd, a volunteer, has worked with Newgate to repair bikes that people donate to the mission. Garnder said adult bikes then are given to Newgate clients. The bikes might go to a person who has landed a job but needs transportation and can't afford a car.
Children's bikes also are accepted, and after they are repaired are distributed through the Newgate-Havertys Angel Tree program.
Bikes are accepted from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Newgate Mission, at 207 S. Mobberly Ave. Gardner said the program focuses on bikes with simple repairs such as a chain or flat tires.