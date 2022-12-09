QUESTION: Where have or will new restrooms be installed on the new trails and when should they be open to the public?
ANSWER: The parks department knows park bathrooms are important to the community, but additional bathroom installation is going to come down to funding.
"Restrooms are an amenity we are asked about quite a bit, and we expect to hear that once we begin to update the Parks Master Plan," Parks Director Scott Caron told me in an email. (The city awarded a $50,000 contract to Stantec Consulting Services for the parks master plan update.)
The city included funding in its 2021-22 budget for a bathroom that has been installed at the Cargill Long Park trailhead off Fourth Street. Also, a bathroom was installed at Jackson Park when it was updated as part of work funded in the 2018 bond package, and Jackson Park is along the Boorman Trail. (Caron said that in total there are 28 bathrooms in city parks.)
He said parks department staff developed a plan for where the next bathrooms might be installed, based on the current bathroom inventory, park classification, usage, cluster of activities and trailheads. That information was used to develop this priority for future bathrooms (in alphabetical order):
Guthrie Trail at Delwood (near Akin Park);
Heritage Plaza;
Paul Boorman Trail at Summers Drive (near Stragent Dog Park); and
Stamper Park (Womack Field).
"We do not have funding in place and will work on opportunities through grants, capital improvement program and budget," Caron said.
ANSWER LINE NOTE: In my Thanksgiving column, I mentioned my friend Kelly Berryhill's salsa recipe and I promised to share it if y'all asked nicely, which one of you did. So, as I promised, here is the recipe, which Kelly told me she originally found in a cookbook that she received as a wedding gift.
Kelly is an excellent cook, and so of course she's modified it and made it her own over the years, and it is quick, easy and delicious. Of course the heat level can be adjusted. The Answer Line family is a bunch of light weights, so we leave out jalapenos and red pepper. It's still quite flavorful.
Kelly Berryhill's Salsa
2 cans of diced tomatoes with chili peppers (When Answer Line couldn't find those tomatoes, I used canned fire-roasted tomatoes, and that had a good flavor, too.)
4-5 ounces chopped jalapenos (2 fresh)
4-5 ounces chopped green bell pepper (or half a fresh green bell pepper, chopped)
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1/2 bunch of cilantro, stemmed and chopped
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
1/4 cup vinegar
2-3 cloves garlic, minced
Throw all of it in a food processor or blender until it's the consistency you want and refrigerate.