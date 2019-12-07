NOTE FROM ANSWER LINE: This column’s space will allow me to respond to one overall topic that I’ve received multiple questions about from different people regarding Longview ISD’s charter school effort:
1. How and why were the board members of East Texas Advanced Academies selected? (East Texas Advanced Academies is the nonprofit charter school organization that was formed to take over operation of six Longview ISD campuses.)
2. Is it true that Alan Amos, the ETAA board president, lives in the district but his children attend New Diana schools and, if so, why he was chosen to serve on this board?
3. The board consists of three white men and one black man. Why isn’t the board more racially representative of the district? Why doesn’t the board include parents of children at the ETAA schools? What attempts were made to recruit parents/grandparents from those schools to serve on the board?
ANSWER: I’ll start by saying that I first reached out to Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox and Dr. Cynthia Wise, chief executive officer of ETAA, to talk about these issues before Thanksgiving, but I have not heard back from either of them. I followed up with a phone call to Wilcox’s office this week and with the district’s spokeswoman but have not received a response from the district.
I spoke to Amos this week.
He told me he has been on the board for about a year and half after being recruited by Jim Thompson, a former Texas Education Agency attorney who Amos said is now legal counsel for ETAA. Amos said he didn’t know how Thompson got his name. Amos has been active with other nonprofit organizations, including the East Texas Builders Association and Ducks Unlimited in Gregg County, and he’s a trustee for the statewide Texas Builders Foundation, he said.
“I don’t know where (Thompson) got my name or how I was thrown into the mix, but I certainly volunteered,” he said. (Amos, by the way is a Longview ISD graduate with a number of family connections to the district as well.)
You might recall that the early news of the charter school included the involvement of two superintendents from other districts — Adrain Johnson and Kenn Franklin. They withdrew as questions arose about the academic performance of the schools where they worked.
That left Amos as the only board member, he said. He said he turned to his father-in-law, Sam Satterwhite, and Jud Murray because they had experience as previous Longview ISD board members.
“I nominated them onto the board and voted them onto the board. I didn’t want this project to fail,” he said. Selwyn Lewis was added later as the fourth board member.
It is true that he has a child who attends New Diana ISD, but Amos said his son was already enrolled there before he joined the ETAA board. He also has two younger children who are not yet in school.
“The original plan was that we were going to move out to the New Diana area,” he said, adding that he owns two houses in Longview ISD that have not been placed on the market.
Amos said he and his wife sent their son to New Diana after enrolling him in T-ball there, and Amos said he has nephews who attend school there as well. However, he said he believes his 4-year-old will attend East Texas Montessori Prep Academy in the Longview school district next year. He also has a 2-year-old.
“I really like the way the Montessori school is structured,” Amos said.
He said that since he and the other board members don’t have children attending ETAA campuses, there are “no special interests” — that he votes for all the children, not just children at one campus.
“We’re an organization hired to do a job,” he said. “We can add new board members. That just hasn’t been really an issue up to this point.”
He said no parents from the ETAA campuses have contacted him asking to join the board. The issue of the board’s racial makeup has been discussed, Amos said. While no action has been taken, it is something the board is considering addressing, he said.
Also, he said the board answers to Longview ISD trustees.
Amos noted that the recent town hall meetings were conducted by the Longview ISD. He said ETAA might conduct some of its own town hall meetings.
He said the charter school program is “great” for LISD and students because of the additional funding it provides.
”That’s my message — how wonderful this is for Longview ISD. Why aren’t other ISD’s seeking this SB 1882 funding. I think that’s the missed message,” he said.
ANOTHER ANSWER LINE NOTE: These aren’t all the questions I’ve received about the district’s charter school efforts, and I’m working on gathering additional information.