QUESTION: Is there an age that a person reaches that they do not have to pay for a driver's license?
ANSWER: Not in Texas, although it does get cheaper.
The Texas Department of Public Safety's website lists the driver license fee for people ages 85 and older (a new license or renewal) at $9. For people under the age of 18, the cost is $16, and for people ages 18-84 it's $33. Veterans who are classified with a service-related disability of at least 60 percent are exempted from the driver license fee.
Q: What is going to happen with the old Lacy home on Texas 31 between Kilgore and Longview? I remember it used to be a part of a garden tour held in Longview. Who owns it?
A: I'm sorry I can't tell you a lot about it except that property tax records indicate it's still owned by the family. (We call this an Answer Line fail.)
You are right, though, that at one point the gardens there apparently were spectacular. (I drove by, and as I'm guessing you're aware, the property is fenced and gated and you can't really see well what's there now.)
My favorite history columnist, Van Craddock, who spent decades writing about local history for us, wrote about the house in 2020. He quoted a 1940 newspaper article about the "Friendly Trek," a festival once held annually in Longview.
He quoted the article as saying, "'One of the biggest thrills of the tour of homes in Longview during the 1940 Friendly Trek will be a visit to the beautiful gardens of the Rogers Lacy estate,” said the Daily News. The Lacy gardens annually attracted thousands of visitors to see the azaleas, irises, lilies, hyacinths and other flowers."
Craddock also described the gardens in his book, "Historic Gregg County: An Illustrated History." The book says Rogers Lacy, a well-known oil and gas man in this area (and the family's philanthropy is well known too), also established the R. Lacy Nursery and was known for his love of azaleas and camellias. He hired Leonard Riggs, a horticulturist and architect, to design and then care for the garden at the house. The gardens became a popular part of the Friendly Trek and attracted thousands of visitors. The book says the gardens were shown publicly for about 10 years, ending in about 1948.
Q: I saw a lengthy social media post with a number of claims about how George Soros and other people are connected to certain powerful people. Are the claims in it true?
A: You're right. It was lengthy and it's been circulating for a while. I'm going to have to break it down into pieces. We'll start with the claim that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's nephew.
Factcheck.org addressed this in a 2019 article, saying there are family connections but he is not her nephew. Instead, Pelosi's brother-in-law, Ron Pelosi, was married to Belinda Barbara Newsom, who was Newsom's aunt. But the Newsoms divorced many moons ago and she is now deceased.
