QUESTION: Is it possible to ride the Amtrak train from Longview to Mineola and then back to Longview on the same day? If it is, how long is it from arriving in Mineola until boarding to return to Longview?
ANSWER: It is possible, but it does involve a wait (based on what I saw exploring amtrak.com.)
The Texas Eagle departs Longview every day at 8:28 a.m. and arrives in Mineola about an hour later. The train later comes back through Mineola, departing at 5:15 p.m. and arriving in Longview about an hour later. The good news is coach tickets are relatively inexpensive ($12 each way when I checked), and it seems downtown Mineola, where that city’s depot is located, has some interesting museums, shops and restaurants in that area to keep you occupied. I’d check their operating hours before you book your trip so you’re not there on a day when the places you want to visit are closed.
Q: I seem to remember some 8-10 years ago the voters approved a $487 million school bond for Longview ISD. How much is still owed on that original bond?
A: It was not $487 million. Voters in 2008 approved a debt package of $266.9 million that built new campuses across the district. The district previously has said its total existing debt is almost $159.9 million, with about $50.7 million in remaining interest on that debt. District officials also have said LISD has paid off about $72 million of the $266.9 million bond package voters approved in 2008.
Early voting in school, municipal and other elections is over but you can still cast your ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. In Gregg County, voters may go to any of the following locations:
■ Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St., Longview
■ Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview
■ Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview
■ Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview
■ Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave., Gladewater
■ Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria, 5219 Old Highway 135 N., Liberty City
■ Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St., Kilgore
■ Elderville Community Center, 10450 Hwy. 349, Longview
■ Longview ISD Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St., Longview
Q: Do pool builders need a permit to build pools in Longview? I never see pool builders in the “Permits Issued” or “Applications Filed” section of the paper on Sundays.
A: Yes, they do, and we publish them. The most recent ones I found were development permits issued to two pool companies, listed in the March 27 building permits list.
Also, I’ll say this: We do not publish every permit or application in the building permits listing. Our building permits lists do not include certificates of occupancy, contractor registrations, gas tests, zoning cases, plats or site plan reviews.