Editor’s note: Answer Line will return with new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy these items from columns published in early 2017:
QUESTION: I wonder if you could tell us the difference and how to spot the bluebird, robin and the martin, and their nesting habits?
ANSWER: Answer Line friend Clifford Shackelford, non-game ornithologist with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, was nice enough to help me out by pointing me to some great websites on these topics. (I asked him for some direction to be sure I used the best sources.)
Let’s start with bluebirds (which, I discovered because of your question, I had confused with blue jays). The kind we see in this neck of the woods is the Eastern bluebird. The male of this small thrush is described on allaboutbirds.org as having “vivid, deep blue” on top and “rusty or brick-red on the throat and breast.” Females are “grayish” on top, with “bluish wings and tail, and a subdued orange-brown breast.” These birds are small, with big rounded heads and plump bodies.
They nest from mid-February through July — even into September at times. The male bird usually offers his female companion the option of several sites, and she selects one by flying into the nest site’s cavity. They usually like to be from 2 feet to 30 feet above the ground and like “deserted woodpecker holes, untreated rail fence posts and nestboxes.” They typically live in meadows and “and openings surrounded by trees.”
Purple martins depend on us for housing in this area of the country. We typically see them in this part of Texas during summer, for the breeding season. Allaboutbirds.org describes them as “very large, broad-chested swallows, with “stout, slightly hooked bills, short, forked tails and long-tapered wings.” Adult males are an “iridescent, dark blue-purple overall with brown-black wings” and tails. Females have duller colors, with some varying amounts of gray on their head and chest and a “whitish lower belly.”
They make their nests of straw, twigs and mud and line them with green leaves. There are lots of options for providing housing for martins: houses can be round or gourd-shaped and should be able to be raised and lowered, with at least four cavities. Find more information at purplemartin.org.
American robins have large, round bodies with long legs and tails. They are gray-brown birds, with dark heads and “warm orange underparts,” says allaboutbirds.org. You’ll see white patches on their lower bellies and under their tails, with females having paler heads than males.
You’ll also see robins with black and white streaked throats, white crescents around their eyes and yellow bills that often have black tips.
Robins are seen just about everywhere: gardens, parks, yards, fields, pine forests and forests recovering from fires or logging. They nest from about April to July or August.
Q: We have a homeowners association in our subdivision. We pay our money but everything that should be taken care of with the money is not being done, or it’s very, very slow getting done. Who do we contact if we have a complaint against an HOA?
A: A lawyer.
Of course, that is simplifying the answer, but it’s ultimately your only recourse with a homeowners association, at least in Texas. (That’s assuming, of course, that you’ve taken your concerns to the association’s board of directors. Also, if you suspect any laws have been broken, you should report suspected crimes to the police or sheriff’s office where the subdivision is located.)
“These are private organizations created by contract,” said lawyer Gregory Cagle, who explained there are no state agencies with oversight on such organizations in Texas. Cagle is part of the Austin law firm Cagle Carpenter Hazlewood and the author of the book “Texas Homeowners Association Law.” You can read more about it at texashoalaw.com.
“If you were upset with somebody else involving a dispute over contractual rights or organization or performance, you don’t really look toward any state agency,” Cagle said.
Homeowners associations are corporate entities with contractual obligations to perform certain duties. Because there’s no state agency oversight in Texas, the only way to enforce those contractual obligations is through civil action. The documents that create the associations typically empower their directors to perform certain duties, including maintaining common areas and enforcing land use restrictions in the subdivision, but the questions of “how and when” are left up to the directors.
