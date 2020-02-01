Editor’s note: Answer Line was finishing up another assignment this week and will return next week with more questions and answers. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column from February 2015:
QUESTION: I have a medical power of attorney, and the person who I made that medical power of attorney moved out of the area and I lost contact with them. What happens in the event of a medical emergency and I can’t make decisions? Who would do that? If I have family or relatives, would they be asked if they can’t contact the power of attorney person? I know I need to change this, but if I haven’t done that yet and something happens, who makes those decisions for me?
ANSWER: State law does not specifically address the situation you mentioned, but it does outline who makes those decisions for a person who has not designated someone as having medical power of attorney.
I asked Good Shepherd Medical Center what it would do if staff members were unable to contact the person a patient has designated as his or her medical power of attorney. A spokeswoman said hospital staff members would have to proceed as if there was no power of attorney in place and follow the “hierarchy” set by state law known as the Advance Directives Act to determine a decision maker: the patient’s spouse, the patient’s “reasonably available adult children,” the patient’s parents or the patient’s nearest living relative.
The law also goes on to outline who would make decisions if none of those people are available.
I’ll also note that a representative of the Texas Department of State Health Services told me that in the event of an emergency, if a patient can’t express his or her wishes regarding treatment and there’s no one to represent your wishes, the hospital would be required under federal law to provide whatever life-saving measures might be necessary.
Now, on another note, it’s pretty easy to revoke a medical power of attorney without having to designate someone else right away. The law says you may revoke a medical power of attorney by providing oral or written notice to the person you designated or to a licensed or certified health care provider or residential care provider — or by any other act that shows you intend to revoke the power of attorney.
Q: There’s a local car dealership and a local insurance company that advertise they can sell cars and automobile insurance to people who do not have driver’s licenses. How is that possible?
A: It’s possible because state law does not prohibit it. A representative of the Texas Department of Insurance confirmed for me there’s no state law that prohibits selling automobile insurance to someone who doesn’t have a driver’s license.
State law does require “proof of financial responsibility” to register a vehicle.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles also requires someone buying a vehicle to show “proper” photo identification to obtain a title and registration for the vehicle. Proper photo identification can be a driver’s license or state identification certificate; a United States or foreign passport; a U.S. identification card; or identification documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S Department of State, NATO or Status of Forces Agreement.