QUESTION: While watching the Tour de France, I noticed a lot of roundabouts on their roads. They seem so much more efficient and safer than stop signs. I’m curious why we don’t have more roundabouts in East Texas?
ANSWER: Well, the Texas Department of Transportation has good things to say about roundabouts in one publication I found , but a lot of factors go into determining what kind of traffic control method might be used at an intersection.
First, because I like all the information, here’s a TxDOT description of just what a roundabout is: “A modern roundabout is a one-way, circular intersection where traffic flows counter clockwise around a center island. Modern roundabouts use yield signs rather than traffic lights to control vehicles entering the intersection. This intersection design only has eight potential conflict points, opposed to a traditional ‘four-way’ signalized intersection which has 32 potential conflict points.”
The TxDOT information also says roundabouts “can help save driver and pedestrian lives, as well as greatly reduce the number and severity of crashes.”
A modern roundabout saves commute time by increasing traffic capacity 30% to 50% even with vehicles traveling at slower speeds. The community also benefits from a safer intersection that lasts more than twice as long as traffic lights that have to be installed, maintained, adjusted, and repaired. There is also a reduction in air pollution and an increase in fuel savings because vehicles are not idling at traffic lights.”
Jeff Williford, spokesman for TxDOT’s Tyler district, said the agency’s manual lists the factors that are used to determine whether a roundabout is appropriate at a location: right of way acquisition, utilities, access management, operations of adjacent intersections, safety impacts, existing and predicated future traffic volume, public education and public outreach.
Right of way is a big factor because constructing roundabouts usually requires more right of way, he said.
“There are actually some plans in place that include different alternative intersections including roundabouts in East Texas,” he said. “They are definitely considered and proposed on different projects, but each is different and other factors go into the decision.”
Q: What’s are the plans for the location on Judson Road where they recently moved a house from the land? Looks like a lot of dirt and culvert materials are being stored on it.
A: Conaway Homes plans to build 59 single-family homes that the company will operate as a rental community. We published a story online Friday and on the front page today where you can read more about what will be called The Villas at Judson Road.