Editor’s note: Look for the return of new questions and answers next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column made up of Q&A from 2018:
QUESTION: What exactly is Crisman School? I drive past there on U.S. 259. Are they a part of Longview ISD? What exactly do they do?
ANSWER: I have a terrible confession: I’ve never actually been inside The Crisman School, but I’ve always heard good things about it and its mission to educate students with what the school calls “learning differences.” I like that.
Crisman is a private, nonprofit school that will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, so, no, it is not part of Longview ISD. (It’s interesting to me that several of our great local institutions are celebrating important milestones right around the same time. The Longview Museum of Fine Arts is 60 this year, for instance, and the Longview Symphony is 50 this year.) Founded as the Windmere School, it originally was at Winterfield United Methodist Church, according to the organization’s website. The school moved to its current site in 1982 when O. Wayne and Ruby Crisman donated the property and main building. Of course, the school has expanded since that time.
The school says it is “designed to meet the needs of students with a diagnosed learning difference; including dyslexia, Aspergers, sensory delays, language based delays, ADD and ADHD.
“At the heart of all we do is the strong belief that all children can learn,” the school’s website says. “At Crisman, each student is a valued individual with unique social, emotional, and academic needs. We work to empower students to recognize their strengths, build upon those strengths and to become self advocates in the pursuit of reaching their full potential.”
Q: I have a neighbor who goes to the hospital almost every day by ambulance. He is oftentimes outside waiting for them. An ambulance and firetruck usually show up. He goes and comes back later that day. Is there some alternative for him? It seems to tie up a lot of expensive resources.
A: There’s not really another option in this scenario, unless the man calls a friend or a cab or something like that instead of calling 911. But, as Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May explained, there is no other option if a person wants to go the emergency room and calls 911.
“The Longview Fire Department is the sole 911 provider for the city of Longview. When a citizen calls 911 for an emergency, an ambulance from the Longview Fire Department responds,” he said in an email. “Since all of the firetrucks and fire engines are staffed with at least one paramedic, there are certain types of calls that require a fire engine to respond as well, either because they are closer to the call or the extra manpower is needed.
“Once the patient is properly assessed and the need for transport is determined, then we will transport the patient to the hospital.”
Q: I have a neighbor who sets up barriers and speed signs so his children can play in the street. Is it legal for individuals to control a public road for personal benefit? Dumb and dangerous, yes. But legal?
A: It is not. Longview Police Lt. Shane McCarter confirmed that for us.
“No barrier can be placed on the road without permission from the city with a permit or a police officer,” he said in an email, and the signage would not be enforceable or legitimate.
If you’d like to make a specific complaint to someone, I’d contact your police area representative or call the non-emergency number at (903) 237-1199. If you’re not sure who your police area representative is, check out the map at this link: tinyurl.com/yc7bf3rx.