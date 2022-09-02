QUESTION: I know the Christmas parade was canceled because of Covid one year, but it's been years since I remember the Spring Hill High School band marching in the Christmas parade. Spring Hill is part of Longview. Maybe you could find out why they do not march during the Christmas parade. I know Spring Hill used to march in the parade.
ANSWER: I think you can probably chalk up any absences to a time of year when there are a million things going on (speaking as a parent who expends a great deal of energy getting her kids to all the holiday things.) That issue will keep the Spring Hill High School Band from marching in the parade this year.
This year's Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade is on Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown Longview. One Hundred Acres of Heritage and Longview Main Street also help organize the parade. (Complete sidenote, but the Christmas parade is one of Answer Line's favorite events every year. The Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown's Heritage Plaza also is a lot of fun. It's 4-7 p.m. Nov. 20.)
Spring Hill ISD spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said the district's fine arts director, Michael Moody, told her the high school band will not be able to participate in the Christmas parade because of conflicts with the Christmas band concert schedule. (I'm a fan of those, too — concerts, not conflicts.) Those district band concerts will take place on Dec. 1 — the date of the parade; Dec. 6 — the rainout date for the parade if needed; and Dec. 13.
I also spoke with Robert Lee, parade chairman for Longview Ambucs. (He took over the job about six years ago, stepping into a role his father, Danny Lee, had filled for 25 years.)
He said parade organizers contact schools with bands in Gregg County to invite them to participate in the Christmas parade each year. Some can't because of their own Christmas performances, including Christmas parades in their communities; or UIL and other activities.
Bands in Spring Hill, Pine Tree, Kilgore and Longview rotate leading the parade each year. However, if one can't come the year it's supposed to be at the front of the parade, that band moves to the back of the rotation.
Q: With the News-Journal cutting delivery from six days a week to three, what's happening to the incomes of their faithful carriers who had delivered seven days a week not too many years ago?
A: Here's our Editor Tim Thorsen's response to your question:
"Our new distribution schedule works in our carriers' favor. For some time, we have had multiple routes that were being filled by managers — this distribution change will allow our loyal carriers the ability to take on additional routes. This will help secure the future of the carriers who have remained with us.