QUESTION: Weather Challenge just announced a tornado report for a certain part of the U.S. They went on to say, "It's not safe if you live in a trailer park."(And to think these guys went to college!) Why don't they think of the single mother of two, who has no where to go. Simple. Get the city, county and/or state to build simple tornado (storm) shelters for those that live in a park. Zone it out to all four corners and so on. I'm tired of hearing reports of so many killed just because. Why not build inexpensive shelters?
ANSWER: I think I found the report you're talking about. It warned that people who live in mobile homes should make arrangements to shelter somewhere else when tornados are possible. Here's the report I found on the National Weather Service website:
"Mobile homes are not a safe shelter when tornadoes threaten. NOAA and FEMA recommend that mobile and manufactured home residents flee their homes for sturdier shelter before storms with tornadoes hit. On average, a total of 72 percent of all tornado-related fatalities are in homes and 54 percent of those fatalities are in mobile homes. When you are in a mobile home, you are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in comparison to when you are in a permanent home. EF-1 tornadoes and high end severe thunderstorm winds can completely destroy mobile and manufactured homes. Regardless of how well built a mobile or manufactured home is built, anchor system failures are the primary cause of the majority of fatalities. Even well-built manufactured homes can be destroyed if they become airborne.
If you live in or have family that lives in a mobile or manufactured home, it’s important to identify a safer structure to evacuate to before storms hit. Safer structures include single family homes, designated tornado shelters, buildings built with reinforced concrete, and community buildings like arenas, churches, and industrial buildings."
"It’s important that mobile home residents monitor National Weather Service forecasts and review their plan. If you are a mobile or manufactured home resident, you need to know your evacuation route from your home and how long it takes to evacuate to a safer place. The day before, when tornadoes are predicted, coordinate with family and friends to spend time at their home when the storms threaten or identify a community place to go to. When a Tornado Watch is issued, that is the time to evacuate to your safe place. In many cases, when a Tornado Warning is issued, it may be too dangerous to take your evacuation route, so it's best to evacuate your mobile home before warnings are issued and storms hit."
I'll note that the city of Longview is applying for a $1.5 million grant to help "harden" the new Fire Station No. 7 once it's built on Gilmer Road to provide a shelter or saferoom for people who live in mobile homes or apartment complexes in that area.
Obviously, it couldn't be large enough to provide shelter for everyone living in those situations in Longview.
Building codes in Longview do not require storm shelters to be built. Development Services Director Michael Shirley said some states require storm shelters for mobile home parks, but Texas is not one of them. (If you think the city should start requiring that I suggest you contact your city council representative.)
Also, Shirley noted the financial and logistical difficulties of a local government providing shelters on private property.
Just as an example, I looked at prices for different-sized tornado shelters. I found one company with small shelters for six people that cost almost $4,000 or an 18 person shelter for close to $6,000 (that includes installation). I didn't perform an exhaustive search for prices, but as you can see, it's not cheap.