QUESTION: My question is where do you dispose of used hypodermic needles in Longview. We have a ton of them and don't know what to do with them.
ANSWER: I'll assume you have city trash service if you live in Longview.
Edie Brown, our city's solid waste manager, said there's an "easy, free way to dispose of 'sharps.'" Place used needles in empty liquid laundry detergent or fabric softener bottles. Close the lid tightly and put it out with your regular trash.
"The bottles are resistant to the needle pokes, and they usually make it to the landfill still in the bottle," she said.
Now, if for some reason you're not comfortable with that, I did find some programs that cost money. Republic Services, for instance, has "Sharps Disposal Mail-Back Kits" that cost anywhere from $40 to $88 depending on the size. (Read more at republicservices.com/residents/sharps-and-needle-disposal.)
If you do an online search for "disposing of needles," you'll find other options.
Answer Line, however, is cheap and would go with the free option.
Q: East Texas Advanced Academies paid the CEO who resigned, Cynthia Wise, $350,000. Where did that money come from within the charter school's budget?
A: Board President Judson Murray told me that it came out of the fund balance in the general fund. The fund balance is where unexpended money left at the end of a budget year is placed. Organizations use it as a rainy day fund.