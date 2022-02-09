QUESTION: My dad was recently given some old promotional wooden nickels from a friend of his. One of the wooden nickels has something along the lines of "Elect Bill Driggers for Gregg County Sheriff" displayed on it, but it doesn't have a date or anything else on it. My dad is curious as to the year of the wooden nickel. I couldn't find anything online relating to Bill Driggers running for a local county sheriff position, but I'm sure the wooden nickel is older than dirt. Ha! I'm hoping you might be able to help.
ANSWER: I used newspapers.com to find that Bill Driggers ran for sheriff in 1980, first in the Democratic primary against three other candidates then in the general election against Republican Bobby Weaver. Weaver won. He served four terms, until 2000, when he was defeated by current Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
That means the nickel is about 42 years old, which is old, but if that political advertisement is older than dirt, then at age 47, I am too.
Q: I was wondering if AARP will be figuring income tax for the seniors this year?
A: Yep. The folks who coordinate that locally, Don and Rebecca Martin, got it up and running at the end of January.
AARP Tax-Aide provides free assistance to elderly and low income people in filing their taxes. This year’s Tax-Aide season runs Jan. 31 through April 18, Hour-long appointments are available between 1 and 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 18 at Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church, at 1115 S. Mobberly Ave. Make appointments by calling Martin at (903) 238-3523 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If no one answers, call back later. Martin asked callers not to leave voicemails.
Participants should bring the individual letters from the IRS with information about the child tax credit and federal money received through COVID-19 recovery programs.
At their appointment time, filers will sign in, complete the necessary paperwork and then wait in their cars while volunteers work on the returns. They’ll then be called into the review the tax information and sign the necessary forms.
The Greater Longview United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program also is available until April 18 for households that earned $60,000 or less in 2021.
The bilingual service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St. A drop-off serviced is available at the United Way office 310 S. Fedonia St.