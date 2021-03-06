QUESTION: Please name all the members of the Southwest Power Pool Board of Directors and how much they are paid. How are these board members selected?
ANSWER: I responded to this question Thursday about the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the power grid for most of Texas, and now we’ll cover the same information for our power grid, the Southwest Power Pool.
The organization’s bylaws call for seven to 10 members on the board of directors, who are independent of any member of the Southwest Power Pool. Also, the president of the organization is a member of the board.
“Directors shall have recent and relevant senior management expertise and experience in one or more of the following disciplines: finance, accounting, electric transmission or generation planning or operation, law and regulation, commercial markets, and trading and associated risk management.”
The selection process for directors starts with a committee that nominates candidates. Candidates also may be submitted by petition of 20% of the members. Then, members vote on the directors.
Southwest Power Pool spokesman Derek Wingfield said a new compensation structure was approved for the board in January based on recommendations by asset management firm Mercer in 2019.
Base compensation for board members is $95,000 per year, with additional money for certain jobs: $40,000 for the board chair; $20,000 for the vice chair; $20,000 for chairs of board level committees; and $12,500 for members of board level committees. Smaller amounts are paid for other special assignments.
Here are the board members, according to the Southwest Power Pool website:
Larry Altenbaumer, chairman: Retired president of Illinois Power;
T. Graham Edwards, vice chair: Retired chief executive officer of ElectriCities of North Carolina;
Barbara Sugg: President and CEO of Southwest Power Pool;
Bronwen Bastone: Partner at Exos Financial;
Julian Brix: Long work history in electric utility industry, including serving as president, CEO and COO of Georgia Transmission Corporation in Tucker, Georgia;
Susan Certoma: President of Enterprise Engineering, a financial technology firm;
Mark Crisson: More than 40 years of experience in the electric utility industry, 30 at the senior executive level;
Joshua W. Martin, III: Partner in the Potter Anderson & Corroon law firm;
Elizabeth Moore: More than 30 years of experience in the regulatory and energy industry;and
Darcy Ortiz: Intel Corp.’s vice president and general manager of corporate services.
A committee of members also advises the board of directors.
ANSWER LINE FOLLOW-UP: In case you missed it, The Texas Tribune reported this week that the ERCOT board fired CEO Bill Magness on Wednesday, and that he said he would not seek or accept severance pay. His contract called for him to receive more than $800,000, which is equivalent to his base salary, the Tribune reported.