QUESTION: Would you please give me an update on the arson in Longview that killed two people? Kimberly Bruton was charged with the crime.
ANSWER: Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 33, of Longview was jailed in Gregg County earlier this year on a charge of arson that caused bodily injury or death. The charge was related to a March 9, 2019, fire that killed Randall Russell and his daughter, Lisa Tesmer, at their Cherie Lane duplex.
Bruton was evaluated by a court-appointed forensic psychologist, and on Sept. 23, 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles ruled she was incompetent to stand trial based on the psychologist’s findings. He ordered she be committed to a mental health facility for up to 120 days for treatment, with the goal of achieving competency to start trial.
Q: My grandkids want to know where the Christmas tree came from?
A: I read several articles about this that shared the same story of the evolution of the Christmas tree. It all started with the use of pieces of evergreen plants and trees used in pagan celebrations.
“The idea of bringing the evergreen into the house represents fertility and new life in the darkness of winter, which was much more of the pagan themes,” Dr. Dominique Wilson from the University of Sydney said in a 2016 ABC news report. “That’s also where the ideas of the holly and the ivy and the mistletoe come from, because they’re the few flowering plants at winter so therefore they hold special significance.
“So the idea of bringing evergreens into the house started there and eventually that evolved into the Christmas tree.”
Wilson went on to describe how the tree might have become part of Christian Christmas traditions, including a legend related to English Benedictine monk Boniface, who was a German missionary during the eighth century.
“The common story goes that (Boniface) encountered some native Germans performing some sacrifices in front of a mighty oak tree — oak trees being sacred to the god Thor,” Wilson said. “Boniface seized his axe and felled the tree in order to stop the pagans worshiping a false idol and the pagans were waiting for him to be struck down by lightning, but it didn’t happen.”
Boniface was able to convert the Germans. A fir tree grew in the fallen oak and became a symbol of Christ, with its triangular shape representing the trinity.
Another article I found on the website of the online newspaper the “Independent” cited another legend, this one involving Martin Luther, who sparked the Protestant reformation.
It said that Luther “Wandered through a pine forest one winter’s night in 1536 and looked up to see the stars sparkling through the trees like ornaments adorning their branches, a spectacle inspiring him to bring a pine tree into his home at Eisleben and illuminate it with wax candles to re-create the sublime effect.”
Finally, the online Encyclopedia Britannica says the modern Christmas tree started in Western Germany.
“The main prop of a popular medieval play about Adam and Eve was a ‘paradise tree,’ a fir tree hung with apples, that represented the Garden of Eden. The Germans set up a paradise tree in their homes on Dec. 24, the religious feast day of Adam and Eve,” the article says. “They hung wafers on it (symbolizing the eucharistic host, the Christian sign of redemption); in a later tradition the wafers were replaced by cookies of various shapes. Candles, symbolic of Christ as the light of the world, were often added. In the same room was the “Christmas pyramid,” a triangular construction of wood that had shelves to hold Christmas figurines and was decorated with evergreens, candles, and a star. By the 16th century the Christmas pyramid and the paradise tree had merged, becoming the Christmas tree.”
German Christians in the 16th century began the tradition of bringing trees into their house and decorating them. Then the custom became popular with nobility, and the practice spread as Germans emigrated to other places in the world.
Still, the idea of a Christmas tree didn’t gain wide acceptance, including in the United States, until a picture was widely circulated showing Britain’s Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and their children around a decorated Christmas tree in 1848 and a couple of years later in the United States.