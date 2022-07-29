QUESTION: Gregg County ordered an autopsy of former Constable Billy Fort when he died earlier this year. Was the autopsy ever completed and are the results available to the public? If yes, where can the results be viewed?
ANSWER: The autopsy was completed, and it is a document the public can get a copy of or view. It’s not online anywhere but can be requested from the office of Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson, who ordered the autopsy.
The autopsy agreed with the initial findings that Billy Fort had died of natural cases. It says his cause of death was hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Fort had served six terms as Pct. 2 constable. His father, Arthur Fort, had served many years as Pct 2 Justice of Peace before his death in February 2021. Billy Fort resigned from office in November 2021 after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and surrendered his peace officer license. He died in March.
Q: I know the cost of everything has gone up and you are doing what you have to but I am really worried about the elderly people that do not have the internet or a phone they can read the paper on. I have several friends that reading the paper is really the only way they get to keep up with stuff and they look so forward to reading it. How are they going to get the paper?
A: We will continue to publish the print newspaper three days a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and then the weekend edition on Saturday (but those papers might sometimes get thrown into your driveway on Sunday.) The papers will be larger, and they will contain all the usual features our readers love, although they might publish on different days. (Answer Line, for instance, will publish in the print editions on Wednesdays and Saturdays after the change is implemented Aug. 15.)
Dear readers: I know this is hard. It’s hard for this old journalist, but these changes have been coming for years. I remember when I interviewed for an internship at this paper when I was in college some 27 years ago. I was asked to speculate about whether print newspapers would ever go away. We’re not going away, we’re still publishing print papers, but we’re adjusting to how society now consumes information. It makes me sad, too, but I hope you continue to see the value of our local news coverage.
ANSWER LINE FOLLOW-UP: I wasn’t able to include the educational requirements for substitutes in Spring Hill ISD in Thursday’s column. I learned Spring Hill, like several others I reported on, require substitutes to have a high school diploma or GED and attend substitute training.