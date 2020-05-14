QUESTION: If bars are supposed to be closed, how can Outlaws Bar hold an outdoor live concert with drinking and over 35 people out back of the bar not keeping any distance between them? Longview police evidently did nothing to enforce the governor’s order. Who else can be notified for violations?
ANSWER: Bars are still officially closed, but as Outlaws Longview Bar owner Lynn Kelly explained to me when I went to see her this week, her bar is not open. However, the bar’s license through the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is a “BG” — or “wine and beer retailers permit.” That means the Outlaws permit authorizes the business to sell beer and wine “for consumption on or off the premises where sold ...” (That description of the permit is from the commission’s website, and I confirmed her permit through that website as well.)
Kelly told me people are not coming inside her bar to be served, but she is providing curbside and drive-thru service. That would be allowed under guidance I found on the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s website describing who can sell alcohol for consumer pickup.
Kelly also said, though, that she cannot control what other people do with their property. She talked to me Wednesday as she motioned toward cars parked in an empty lot next to hers and people sitting in chairs just on the other side of what she said is the rear line of her property. She knows the owners of those properties and said some of the people sitting out there Wednesday also know them.
She said the people using those lots have received permission from those properties’ owners, and some of them do walk up to the rear of her bar and order a beverage that they then consume off-premise, sitting in the lot directly behind hers.
Kelly, by the way, said she worked at the bar for many years before purchasing it from her sister in December. A few months later, COVID-19 hit.
“Failure is not an option,” she said of the business.
The other side of this is that I’m not sure that we — and by “we” I mean our collective state of Texas — really have any intention of enforcing orders related to the state’s shelter-in-place. I base that off of the governor’s recent actions to retroactively eliminate jail as a punishment for a hair dresser who violated his orders.
Since the beginning of this, the city of Longview has maintained that education is its goal, not punishment, for people who violate state and local shelter orders related to COVID-19. City spokesman Shawn Hara told me the police department “has been handling complaints of improper business operations on a case-by-case basis from a standpoint of education. The police have provided the businesses with a copy of the governor’s order and requested they comply. As outlined within Governor Abbott’s GA-18 and now GA-21, bars are currently not allowed to operate and social gatherings are still (to) be minimized.”
He said police officers have visited with Outlaws’ operator a couple of times in recent weeks, sometimes at the operator’s request.
“Those discussions were not about the outdoor event that you mentioned, but instead related to following the governor’s guidance and seeking the appropriate permitting for any activity they would pursue in the future,” Hara said. ”The police department did also receive a noise-related complaint on Friday, May 1, but an on-site police response did not occur in that instance likely as a result of prioritization of calls.”
Q: What is the latest update on the rebuilding of Uncle Joe’s Pizza and Pasta on the Spur in Longview and what is the status of the money donated to them in the GoFundMe account set up after the fire?
A: Several of y’all asked variations on this question in recent weeks. Please accept my apologies for taking so long to respond. It took me a bit to track down an update about the restaurant, which was destroyed in a December fire.
The good news for all the restaurant’s fans is that Gino and Sabrina Salihu are working toward re-opening a restaurant at the same location, at 411 Spur 63 in Longview. Gino Salihu told me this week that he’s in the process of purchasing the property — he’s been renting — with plans to open what will be called Gino’s Italian Kitchen. He didn’t yet have a time line for when the restaurant would open.
In the days after the fire, Hannah Creacy started a fundraiser for the Salihu family through the GoFundMe site. As Creacy explained this week, she’s a fan of the restaurant who became good friends with the Salihu family over the years. She said the effort raised $4,400 to help the family after losing the restaurant. She said she personally sent thanks to everyone who donated.
Development Services Director Michael Shirley also said the city has been working with the business owners to get the debris from the fire cleaned up and is following up with them on when the burned building will be demolished.