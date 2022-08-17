QUESTION: Work has begun on improvements right off of the parking lot area on Fourth Street at the Cargill Long Park Trail entrance. What improvements are being made?
ANSWER: It's going to be a new bathroom. (I bet a lot of folks who use that trail will say, 'Yay!' to that.)
Parks Director Scott Caron said it will be a pre-fabricated restroom like others we've seen installed at other city parks. It's not part of the bond project that improved that trail but is being paid for through the city's current fiscal year budget. It should be delivered within the next month, he said.
Q: In a recent Tuesday edition of the Longview News-Journal, in the "Lawsuits Filed" section, there was a listing of a new lawsuit by someone with my same name, filed against a company with which I do business. My name is not a common name. How can I find out more about this, because someone may have stolen my identity to file this suit.
A: If you go to the Gregg County Courthouse in downtown Longview, you can visit the Gregg County District Clerk's Office. There, you can use the public computers to look up the case. (You can search by parties in the case, so you can use your name). Once you do that, you can view documents filed in the case and find all sorts of information that I believe will answer your questions about the case.
FOLLOW-UP ON SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS: This past week I wrote about possible security measures Longview ISD could implement in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde. I wanted to provide more information about the availability of school resource officers in the district. Superintendent James Wilcox had told the board of trustees the district is supposed to have three school resource officers provided through the Longview Police Department but only has one right now because of staffing issues there.
Longview Police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me that at the end of the 2021-22 school year, two of the department's school resource officers retired.
"With the current staffing issues at LPD, those positions could not be filled during the summer, and LISD was made aware of this," Thornton said. "The current plan is to have the remaining LISD SRO primarily work at the high school, but also visit both middle school campuses. A supervisor will also be transferred to the SRO unit to assist with managing time and resources between the campuses. Along with the SRO positions, LISD employs off-duty officers at all three schools, and this will continue. As PD staffing improves, the two vacant positions will be filled in the future."