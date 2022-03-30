QUESTION: There used to be several wrought iron benches on the grounds of the Gregg County Courthouse. They recently disappeared. According to a friend, those benches were built before World War II by the then-Gregg County Precinct 1 blacksmith in the Precinct 1 barn and shop that was located on McCann Road near the city cemetery. The reason he is interested in their whereabouts is that the blacksmith who built the benches was his grandfather. He would dearly like to have one of those benches as a remembrance of his grandfather.
ANSWER: Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt knew exactly the benches you're talking about, and he told me the county still has them. The benches, however, will not be returning to the courthouse lawn.
Obviously, they've been around a while, and some of the welding was broken. Stoudt said there were concerns the benches might break if someone sat on them, so they were removed from the courthouse lawn.
"They're in really bad repair," he said, and it was determined they need to be replaced.
The benches are county property, and they will be put up for sale in one of the county surplus property sales, he said. Your friend could submit a bid then. (Stoudt said he'd just give them to your friend, but by law he cannot do that.)
The judge said he'd let me know when they get put up for bid, and I'll provide an update when he does.
Q: I read something about some downtown areas having ports or stations for charging electric cars. Does downtown Longview have any charging stations for electric cars?
A: It does not.
I did find a number of charging stations at businesses around town, but some are restricted to that business' customers (such as at one hotel I spoke to), but some are available for public use (at Hardin Ace Hardware on Delwood Drive, for instance).
More than one website lists charging stations. I looked at this one, plugshare.com/directory/us/texas/longview, but I found at least one mistake on it. So, make sure you verify a location before you head out to charge up.
Q: I was reading in the Answer Line that it is against the rules to park in the street overnight. How is that enforced or can it be enforced and who it enforces and why haven't they done it?
A: I'll clarify, first, that it's habitual parking of vehicles overnight on public streets that is the issue.
It is enforced by the Longview Police Department, and it could be addressed by an officer who witnesses violations while on patrol, for instance. You also can report violations, through the "E-mail" link at the bottom of the police department website longviewtexas.gov/3890/Police-Department, by contacting your Police Area Representative (figure out who that is at longviewtexas.gov/2647/Police-Area-Representatives-PAR) or by calling the police department's non-emergency number at (903) 237-1170.