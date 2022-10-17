QUESTION: Why has it been hard to get turkey lunch meat in stores?
ANSWER: The United States Department of Agriculture reported earlier this year that "Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza" returned and necessitated the euthanization of 5.4 million turkeys. The "depopulation," as the USDA called it, was an effort to control the disease's spread.
The good news is the USDA expected production to improve in time for Thanksgiving.
"HPAI’s impact on production is expected to be most significant in the second and third quarters of 2022. Second-quarter production is forecast at 1.29 billion pounds, about 8 percent below the same quarter in 2021. Similarly, third-quarter production is forecast to be about 6 percent below the same period in 2021. The industry starts to raise young birds in July for its November production. USDA projects turkey production to rebound close to previous year levels by the fourth quarter, which includes the Thanksgiving holiday," a USDA report from earlier this year said.
Q: Any idea why six Longview policemen in three police units were going through the Casa Ole demolition site? My daughter saw it on the way to church.
A: Longview Police spokesman Brandon Thornton told me there were two calls at that location, on Spur 63, during the time you're talking about.
Neither of those calls — one for criminal trespass and another that involved stopping a person to talk to them — would have involved digging through the debris at the former restaurant.