QUESTIONS: I’m calling concerning the story about the county giving hazard bonuses. The police officers are getting $5,000 extra for the pandmeic. Why are sanitation workers not involved in that pandemic hazard pay? Are Longview police officers and firefighters also receiving the hazard pay?
ANSWER: These questions are related to a story we published recently about how the Gregg County Commissioners Court decided it would use a portion of $24.1 million the federal government is providing to help the county address some of the costs associated with the pandemic.
Commissioners decided to use some of its money to provide hazard pay, or bonuses, for work that personnel in the county sheriff’s office and juvenile detention did during the pandemic. The $5,000 bonuses will be paid over the course of a year. The Gregg County commissioners don’t have authority over the Longview police and fire departments or over the city’s sanitation workers, and their decision had nothing to do with those city organizations.
The city of Longview is receiving its own pot of federal stimulus money, about $17 million. City officials have declined to discuss their plan for using the money yet, saying it would be part of the 2021-22 budget proposal that will be presented to the City Council this month.
Q: Whatever happened to the Neiman Marcus Distribution Center now that they are out of business? Is it just sitting empty? Was there a reason that location was not suitable for the Gap Inc. distribution center? It just seems like that would have been a lot closer to Interstate 20 and the airport for distribution than where they are building.
A: The Neiman Marcus Distribution Center is actually still in operation.
Earlier this year, the New York firm EPM Partners purchased the Neiman Marcus Distribution Center in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road, but Neiman Marcus said at that time that the distribution center would continue operating through the holiday season.
Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp., worked closely with Gap Inc. while the company was formulating its plans to locate in Longview, ultimately deciding to build a new facility in the North Business Park off Judson and George Richey roads. He said Gap officials did tour the Neiman Marcus center, but it ultimately didn’t meet the company’s needs.
“The building was not large enough. The Neiman Marcus building is just under 500,000 square feet, and they need 850,000 square feet for operations as well as parking to accommodate 1,200 employees. Additionally, Gap has future plans to create a campus environment with their location in the North Business Park and the Neiman Marcus property was not large enough for their future plans,” Mansfield told me in an email.
Also, the price of the Neiman Marcus property and to modify it to meet Gap Inc.’s needs was not “cost beneficial.”
“The time needed to retrofit the building initially did not meet their schedule. The project moved at a very rapid pace. Additionally, Neiman Marcus could not guarantee a date for termination of their operations. Currently, Neiman will not vacate the property until October/November of this year,” Mansfield said. ”These were the main factors in not moving forward with the Neiman Marcus property. Fortunately, we were able to show how we could accommodate their operations in the North Business Park.”
Q: The recent article on the Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund noted that Michael C. Hall (of “Dexter” fame) serves as honorary chairman of the fund campaign, and that he is an alumnus of the Texas Shakespeare Festival. Can you find out what years he appeared and in which productions and roles?
A: Kilgore College spokesman Chris Craddock was nice enough to track this down for me.
Hall participated in one season, in 1995. He played Claudio in “Much Ado About Nothing,” Lysander in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Lancelot in “Camelot.”
“Dexter” aired from 2006-13 with a limited revival of the show expected later this year that will see Hall return to his role as our favorite serial killer.