QUESTION: The News-Journal reported that the completion of the bridge work on McCann Road has been delayed by issues that could create a bump on the bridge.
The transition of the bridge on Judson Road is not smooth, on either end. Is it caused by the same issue? Is it going to be fixed?
ANSWER: The city is aware of issues there and they will be fixed.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron — remember this is really associated with a trail expansion underneath that bridge — said there are issues "with the base underneath the asphalt as it approaches the concrete bridges on Judson."
"The issues at McCann and Judson are a little different but will be corrected," he said. "We know it appears the construction is complete on the trail extensions, however there are still items the contractor has to complete such as handrails, signals, signs and more."
Q: How does a person go about exchanging foreign coins for U.S. currency locally?
A: It likely involves you finding a private business or a banking institution that provides that service.
Answer Line can't recommend private businesses, but if you search online for "foreign exchange in Longview, Texas" you'll come up with some options for you to call and check on.
I was curious if that's a service banks typically offer so I checked in with Texas Bank & Trust. The bank does offer that service, but it's only available to existing bank customers. So you might check with whatever institution you use.