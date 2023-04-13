QUESTION: My comment/question has to do with bus stops — or lack of bus stops — for the many people who have to depend on public transportation.
When we have rain, sleet, snow, blistering heat or whatever, these people are sitting on a bench or even just standing beside a pole waiting on the bus. Why can't some of the millions that have been allocated for all these exercise trails be used for some nice bus stops like the one by Whataburger on Fourth Street?
ANSWER: I'm probably going to give you more information than you want, but the answer isn't a simple one.
So, first, bus shelters are not cheap. I spoke to Tequita Dudley, operations director for Longview Transit, who told me bus shelters generally cost $15,000-$20,000.
The price varies depending on the location and how much concrete is necessary to connect to the nearest sidewalks because the they have to be accessible to people in wheelchairs. That means the cost of each shelter varies.
There are 32 bus stops with shelters and 14 more with benches but not covering.
Shelters are typically funded by grants from the Federal Transit Administration, Dudley said.
"Usually, they announce grants like for bus shelters. We go after those dollars. We always need additional shelters," she said.
However, none of those grants have been available in recent years, she said, because of COVID-19 and other factors.
Some organizations in town also have donated money to install shelters.
Now, to your specific question about the money spent on the Guthrie Trail extension. That project was funded with $4.678 million provided by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and a state grant, and the use of that money was restricted.
LEDCO funds can only be used on certain kinds of economic development projects by law. In this case, LEDCO borrowed money to help pay for the trail project, as it is legally allowed to do, and is using its funds to pay back the bonds — or debt — it issued. Those bonds, by law, can only be used for their stated purpose, and that was the the trail project, said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO.
The city had applied to the Texas Department of Transportation for the $3 million that eventually was awarded specifically for this project. I feel like I would be remiss if I didn't say that this project, once it's all completed, connects several Longview trails together to provide 10 miles of paths that can be used by walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
It wasn't intended to solely be an exercise path. It is designed to provide "transportation alternatives," as we reported when the grant was first awarded.